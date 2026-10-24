Infinixcmr Study Reveals 85% Of Young Casual Gamers Say Gaming Connects Them With Like-Minded People
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 24 October 2026: Ahead of the launch of its much-anticipated GT 50 Pro, Infinix India and CyberMedia Research (CMR) have come together to unveil the Infinix–CMR State of Gen Z Gaming in India study, offering a closer look at the evolving gaming habits of India's young generation. As mobile gaming continues to gain popularity, the study reveals that gaming has evolved beyond individual entertainment into a deeply social experience. From choosing games based on friends' recommendations and staying up late for gaming sessions to competing as teams and feeling left out of conversations they miss, Gen Z gamers are increasingly finding connection, community and a sense of belonging through gaming.
The study surveyed >2000 Gen Z smartphone users aged 16–25 across 16 Indian cities, including 1,646 active mobile gamers. It examined two distinct gaming audiences: Serious Gamers, who spend more than 12 hours gaming weekly, typically in sessions exceeding 120 minutes, and Hyper-Casual/Casual Gamers, who play up to 11 hours a week, generally in sessions of up to an hour.
The findings reveal a generation for whom gaming extends well beyond entertainment. Gaming is no longer a boys' club. Nearly one in three are women, with female participation reaching 36% among hyper-casual gamers, which reflects how gaming has become a mainstream social activity across gender lines.
Miraj Gupta, CMO, Infinix India, said, "For years, conversations around gaming smartphones have largely been about performance, frame rates and benchmarks. But gaming today is also about people. It is friends coming together for a quick gaming session after work, couples finding a new way to spend an evening, or siblings waiting to play their favourite game together. The Infinix–CMR study reinforces what we have been observing: Gen Z doesn't just play games, it plays together. With the GT 50 Pro, we're taking that understanding beyond the smartphone and building an ecosystem that makes gaming more connected, flexible and social. Because the future of mobile gaming isn't just about how well you play, but also about who you play with."
Commenting on the study findings, Prabhu Ram, Vice President - Industry Research Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR), said, "Gaming is increasingly becoming a way for India's Gen Z to connect, build communities and express its identity. Its influence extends well beyond gameplay, shaping how young consumers discover games, evaluate devices and personalise their experiences. Yet battery drain and overheating remain persistent constraints. For device makers, the opportunity lies in delivering a more complete gaming experience, where sustained performance complements the social and personal dimensions of play."
Six findings that show why Gen Z prefers to Game Together
Gaming is as much about the people as the play
Socialising has emerged as one of the leading motivations for mobile gaming. Nearly half of both gaming audiences cite socialising with friends and others as a reason to play, including 45% of Serious Gamers and 51% of Hyper-Casual/Casual Gamers. Whether it is a competitive multiplayer match or a quick game between daily activities, the opportunity to interact with others is a key part of the experience.
Gaming communities offer a sense of belonging
For 97% of Serious Gamers, gaming helps them connect with like-minded people and communities. The sentiment is equally strong among Hyper-Casual/Casual Gamers, with 85% agreeing. These findings suggest that gaming communities are evolving into meaningful social circles where friendships are formed and maintained, and shared interests bring people together.
Friends and communities influence what gamers play and buy
Gaming decisions are heavily shaped by trusted circles. Among Serious Gamers, 88% identify friends, family and gaming communities as major influences on their choice of games. This extends to device consideration as well, with word of mouth (67%) and recommendations from friends and family (66%) emerging as important influences.
Late-night sessions are becoming a shared ritual
Some of the most meaningful gaming moments happen when friends come together after a long day. The study found that 51% of Serious Gamers and 49% of Hyper-Casual/Casual Gamers stay up late to try game updates or play with friends. That connection also creates a sense of missing out. Around 40% of Serious Gamers report feeling left out when they miss gaming conversations, while 54% of casual gamers experience some level of disconnection. Gaming, for many, has become an ongoing social conversation they want to remain part of.
Gaming setups are an extension of personal identity
For Gen Z, how they play is increasingly a reflection of who they are. An overwhelming 92% of Serious Gamers believe they can express their personality better through gaming. Further, 87% of Serious Gamers and 79% of Hyper-Casual/Casual Gamers say their gaming setup represents their identity. This extends into virtual worlds, with 82% of Serious Gamers saying their in-game avatars, skins and outfits reflect their personal style. From customising a character to building a personalised gaming setup, the experience is becoming a form of self-expression.
As gaming sessions grow, devices need to keep up
While gamers are investing more time and identity into their gaming experiences, device limitations continue to interrupt play. Battery drain affects 62% of Serious Gamers, while 60% of Hyper-Casual/Casual Gamers report overheating as a concern. The findings point to an opportunity for gaming devices to move beyond standalone performance and support longer, more flexible experiences, whether gamers are playing individually, with friends or on a larger screen. Addressing these needs, the upcoming Infinix GT 50 Pro brings together HydroFlow Liquid Cooling and wireless bypass charging with the MagCharge Cooler 2.0, designed to help gamers stay in the action for longer.
From a Gaming Phone to a Gaming Ecosystem: Infinix GT 50 Pro
As gaming becomes more social, the technology supporting it needs to evolve too. Recognising this shift, Infinix is preparing to introduce the GT 50 Pro with its "Game Together" ecosystem, bringing together a gaming smartphone, GT NX Controller, GT NX Station, MagCharge Cooler 2.0 and cloud gaming capabilities.
Rather than building the experience around the smartphone alone, Infinix is extending how, where and with whom people can play. The ecosystem is designed to transition between handheld gaming, shared-screen experiences and big-screen entertainment, making mobile gaming more versatile and accessible to different social settings.
With the upcoming GT 50 Pro, launching soon in India on 27th October, Infinix aims to bring this philosophy to life through an integrated gaming experience that moves seamlessly between personal entertainment and shared moments.
About the study
Infinix–CMR State of Gen Z Gaming in India covered 2,057 smartphone users aged 16 to 25 across 16 cities (Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Rajkot, Guwahati, Coimbatore, Agra, Nagpur, Ranchi and Visakhapatnam). Of these, 1,646 were active mobile gamers.
For results based on a randomly chosen sample of this size, there is 95% confidence that the results have a statistical precision of plus or minus 3% of what they would be if the entire population had been surveyed.
About Infinix India
Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. No.1 in India with user satisfaction in services and 2nd largest service network in India, our product line-up includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector.
About CyberMedia Research (CMR)
CyberMedia Research (CMR) is a technology research and advisory firm in India, providing market intelligence, strategic consulting and go-to-market support to enterprises, industry organisations and government bodies. With more than three decades of research experience, CMR provides insights across the technology sector through primary research and market analysis. Its services help organisations assess market developments, understand emerging technology trends and make informed business decisions.
The study surveyed >2000 Gen Z smartphone users aged 16–25 across 16 Indian cities, including 1,646 active mobile gamers. It examined two distinct gaming audiences: Serious Gamers, who spend more than 12 hours gaming weekly, typically in sessions exceeding 120 minutes, and Hyper-Casual/Casual Gamers, who play up to 11 hours a week, generally in sessions of up to an hour.
The findings reveal a generation for whom gaming extends well beyond entertainment. Gaming is no longer a boys' club. Nearly one in three are women, with female participation reaching 36% among hyper-casual gamers, which reflects how gaming has become a mainstream social activity across gender lines.
Miraj Gupta, CMO, Infinix India, said, "For years, conversations around gaming smartphones have largely been about performance, frame rates and benchmarks. But gaming today is also about people. It is friends coming together for a quick gaming session after work, couples finding a new way to spend an evening, or siblings waiting to play their favourite game together. The Infinix–CMR study reinforces what we have been observing: Gen Z doesn't just play games, it plays together. With the GT 50 Pro, we're taking that understanding beyond the smartphone and building an ecosystem that makes gaming more connected, flexible and social. Because the future of mobile gaming isn't just about how well you play, but also about who you play with."
Commenting on the study findings, Prabhu Ram, Vice President - Industry Research Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR), said, "Gaming is increasingly becoming a way for India's Gen Z to connect, build communities and express its identity. Its influence extends well beyond gameplay, shaping how young consumers discover games, evaluate devices and personalise their experiences. Yet battery drain and overheating remain persistent constraints. For device makers, the opportunity lies in delivering a more complete gaming experience, where sustained performance complements the social and personal dimensions of play."
Six findings that show why Gen Z prefers to Game Together
Gaming is as much about the people as the play
Socialising has emerged as one of the leading motivations for mobile gaming. Nearly half of both gaming audiences cite socialising with friends and others as a reason to play, including 45% of Serious Gamers and 51% of Hyper-Casual/Casual Gamers. Whether it is a competitive multiplayer match or a quick game between daily activities, the opportunity to interact with others is a key part of the experience.
Gaming communities offer a sense of belonging
For 97% of Serious Gamers, gaming helps them connect with like-minded people and communities. The sentiment is equally strong among Hyper-Casual/Casual Gamers, with 85% agreeing. These findings suggest that gaming communities are evolving into meaningful social circles where friendships are formed and maintained, and shared interests bring people together.
Friends and communities influence what gamers play and buy
Gaming decisions are heavily shaped by trusted circles. Among Serious Gamers, 88% identify friends, family and gaming communities as major influences on their choice of games. This extends to device consideration as well, with word of mouth (67%) and recommendations from friends and family (66%) emerging as important influences.
Late-night sessions are becoming a shared ritual
Some of the most meaningful gaming moments happen when friends come together after a long day. The study found that 51% of Serious Gamers and 49% of Hyper-Casual/Casual Gamers stay up late to try game updates or play with friends. That connection also creates a sense of missing out. Around 40% of Serious Gamers report feeling left out when they miss gaming conversations, while 54% of casual gamers experience some level of disconnection. Gaming, for many, has become an ongoing social conversation they want to remain part of.
Gaming setups are an extension of personal identity
For Gen Z, how they play is increasingly a reflection of who they are. An overwhelming 92% of Serious Gamers believe they can express their personality better through gaming. Further, 87% of Serious Gamers and 79% of Hyper-Casual/Casual Gamers say their gaming setup represents their identity. This extends into virtual worlds, with 82% of Serious Gamers saying their in-game avatars, skins and outfits reflect their personal style. From customising a character to building a personalised gaming setup, the experience is becoming a form of self-expression.
As gaming sessions grow, devices need to keep up
While gamers are investing more time and identity into their gaming experiences, device limitations continue to interrupt play. Battery drain affects 62% of Serious Gamers, while 60% of Hyper-Casual/Casual Gamers report overheating as a concern. The findings point to an opportunity for gaming devices to move beyond standalone performance and support longer, more flexible experiences, whether gamers are playing individually, with friends or on a larger screen. Addressing these needs, the upcoming Infinix GT 50 Pro brings together HydroFlow Liquid Cooling and wireless bypass charging with the MagCharge Cooler 2.0, designed to help gamers stay in the action for longer.
From a Gaming Phone to a Gaming Ecosystem: Infinix GT 50 Pro
As gaming becomes more social, the technology supporting it needs to evolve too. Recognising this shift, Infinix is preparing to introduce the GT 50 Pro with its "Game Together" ecosystem, bringing together a gaming smartphone, GT NX Controller, GT NX Station, MagCharge Cooler 2.0 and cloud gaming capabilities.
Rather than building the experience around the smartphone alone, Infinix is extending how, where and with whom people can play. The ecosystem is designed to transition between handheld gaming, shared-screen experiences and big-screen entertainment, making mobile gaming more versatile and accessible to different social settings.
With the upcoming GT 50 Pro, launching soon in India on 27th October, Infinix aims to bring this philosophy to life through an integrated gaming experience that moves seamlessly between personal entertainment and shared moments.
About the study
Infinix–CMR State of Gen Z Gaming in India covered 2,057 smartphone users aged 16 to 25 across 16 cities (Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Rajkot, Guwahati, Coimbatore, Agra, Nagpur, Ranchi and Visakhapatnam). Of these, 1,646 were active mobile gamers.
For results based on a randomly chosen sample of this size, there is 95% confidence that the results have a statistical precision of plus or minus 3% of what they would be if the entire population had been surveyed.
About Infinix India
Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. No.1 in India with user satisfaction in services and 2nd largest service network in India, our product line-up includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector.
About CyberMedia Research (CMR)
CyberMedia Research (CMR) is a technology research and advisory firm in India, providing market intelligence, strategic consulting and go-to-market support to enterprises, industry organisations and government bodies. With more than three decades of research experience, CMR provides insights across the technology sector through primary research and market analysis. Its services help organisations assess market developments, understand emerging technology trends and make informed business decisions.
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