Stefanchuk Discusses Bilateral Cooperation With Hungarian Partners

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Stefanchuk reported this on Facebook.

“These meetings marked an important step toward further deepening the partnership between our countries and developing dialogue at all levels,” Stefanchuk noted.

According to him, the Ukrainian-Hungarian dialogue is characterized by active momentum and is taking on new meaning.

“I appreciate the openness and sincerity of our communication with our Hungarian partners. We had the opportunity to discuss important issues of bilateral cooperation directly, align our positions, and outline plans. There are specific areas where it is important to build on this positive momentum. First and foremost-further advancing Ukraine's path toward EU membership, intensifying interparliamentary cooperation, and strengthening good-neighborly relations,” Stefanchuk emphasized.

According to Stefanchuk,“The willingness to remember and honor the difficult chapters of our shared history is of particular importance. I am convinced that respect for historical truth and memory should help our peoples find common ground.”

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“The interest in developing Ukrainian-Hungarian relations is mutual. Our task is to support this aspiration, give practical substance to our cooperation, and strengthen trust. I thank my Hungarian colleagues for the substantive meetings, openness, and hospitality. This was a true visit of solidarity and mutual understanding,” emphasized the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

As reported by Ukrinform, Stefanchuk presented the Hungarian National Museum with a copy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine's resolution recognizing the mass repressions against Hungarians in 1944–1946 as crimes committed by the communist totalitarian regime.