Zelensky Imposes Sanctions On Russian Ballistic Weapons Makers And Defense Industry Component Suppliers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Office of the President.

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions against Russian entities and individuals who assist in the production of Russian ballistic missiles, as well as those who supply the Russian defense industry with equipment and components for military aircraft, armored vehicles, missile systems, and drones,” the statement reads.

The first sanctions list includes 51 individuals and 44 entities involved in the manufacture of ballistic missiles, which Russia uses to attack critical and civilian infrastructure, shell Ukrainian cities and communities, and kill people. These are key enterprises that produce and supply raw materials, equipment, and tools for the creation of long-range weapons such as the“Iskander,”“Kalibr,” Kh-101, and“Kinzhal.”

The sanctions package specifically targets the following enterprises and their executives:“G. S. Petrov Institute of Plastics”-Russia's sole manufacturer of a range of components for composite materials supplied to plants in the defense, aerospace, aviation, and shipbuilding sectors;“Kometa Special-Purpose Space Systems Corporation”-the lead enterprise of a research and production group that manufactures anti-aircraft missile systems, radar equipment, and avionics systems;“VitaReaktiv” is a company specializing in chemical raw materials and involved in the production of ballistic missile weapons;“Promenergo” develops optical, laser, and optoelectronic devices, as well as information and targeting systems, and conducts testing of onboard equipment;“Kirov Biochemical Plant” is involved in the production and modernization of weapons and military equipment;“D. I. Mendeleev All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Metrology” conducts scientific research, manufactures measuring equipment, and develops software for weapons and military equipment.

Sanctions have also been imposed on 32 Russian citizens and 35 Russian companies. Among them are enterprises involved in the production and supply chains of high-precision industrial equipment, tools, and components, as well as electronics and raw materials for entities serving the Russian defense-industrial complex.

These include:“Gagaring,” which specializes in the sale of communications and control hardware for FPV drones;“Virgin-EK,” which supplies foreign electronic components to Russian invaders; the“Pressmash” Machine Tool Association, which specializes in the wholesale trade of metal-cutting machine tools supplied to factories involved in the production of the Kh-101 and Kh-59 missiles and the“Orion” UAV.

Ukrainians in U.S. protest easing ofon Russian diesel fuel

Sanctions have also been imposed on enterprises within the Russian industrial group“RUSAL” that are of critical importance to the aggressor country and are involved in the manufacture of military aircraft, armored vehicles, missile systems, drones, and other military products. From April 2024 to March 2025,“RUSAL Trading House” and“RUSAL Taishet Aluminum Plant” alone imported nearly 150 million rubles worth of aluminum oxide into Russia. Supplies of this raw material were used to manufacture military aircraft, missile systems, armored vehicles, and drones.

“We are systematically identifying and imposing sanctions on companies involved in the production of Russian ballistic missiles and other weapons systems. We are working to extend these sanctions to other jurisdictions. Collectively, this should significantly weaken the Russian defense industry's ability to produce weapons,” said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President's Special Advisor on Sanctions Policy.

As reported by Ukrinform, in September, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense released information on 23 Russian enterprises involved in production cooperation to develop 95Ya6 anti-aircraft guided missiles for the“Pantsir” anti-aircraft missile and gun systems.