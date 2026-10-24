Trump Administration Lifts 50% Tariffs On Some Canadian Goods

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The administration of US President Donald Trump has lifted additional 50% tariffs on certain Canadian products while extending similar duties to other categories of goods.

The changes were outlined in documents published on the White House's official website.

Under Trump's decision, the additional tariffs, equivalent to 50% of the customs value, will no longer apply to certain Canadian imports, including products from the pulp and paper industry, equipment used in their production, and plywood.

At the same time, the US administration has expanded the list of goods subject to the additional 50% duties. The updated list includes certain types of textiles and agricultural products.