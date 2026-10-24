Asyad Group To Host Muscat Maritime Resilience Forum To Strengthen Global Trade Networks



In partnership with the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, and Oman Investment Authority, Asyad Group is organizing the forum to build on Oman's role in international dialogue on the future of the maritime industry.

Omani and international leaders with operational and commercial expertise will discuss practical solutions to strengthen the resilience of maritime networks and flow of global trade. Muscat Maritime Resilience Framework: participants will consider planned mechanisms to strengthen maritime networks and deepen international cooperation to protect the flow of global trade.



MUSCAT, Oman, Oct. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asyad Group will host the Muscat Maritime Resilience Forum 2026 on 27–28 October in partnership with the Foreign Ministry of Oman, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, and Oman Investment Authority. The partnership reflects a coordinated national effort to strengthen Oman's role in international discussions on the future of trade and global maritime routes.

The forum will bring together senior executives, academics and maritime experts from major companies and international institutions in one platform dedicated for professional dialogue and the exchange of hands-on experience. Participants will examine the shared challenges facing the global maritime system and explore practical solutions that make its networks more resilient and better connected in support of international trade.

The forum will examine how resilient, interconnected maritime networks support supply chains, businesses, markets and economies. Building that resilience requires operational know-how and cooperation across every part of the sector: shipping, ports, logistics, technology, insurance and the markets tied to global trade. Private sector leaders will steer the sessions, drawing on real operational and commercial challenges to identify practical approaches that translate shared experience into clear next steps.

Eng. Abdulrahman Al Hatmi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Asyad Group, said:

“Global trade is only as resilient as the maritime networks that sustain it. Those networks must keep markets connected while adapting to the disruptions and evolving conditions that shape the movement of goods and the continuity of supply chains. That is why we are bringing leading industry minds and experts to Muscat to work through common challenges and help shape a maritime system that is stronger and better prepared for the future. As host, we bring Asyad Group's commercial and operational expertise to this dialogue, as we believe maritime resilience is a shared responsibility that requires ongoing cooperation across the industry.”

Hosting the forum reflects Oman's approach to economic diplomacy, which uses international relationships built on trust to create platforms that bring decision-makers and experts together on priority issues for the global economy. Through the forum, Muscat emerges as a trusted international meeting point for maritime leaders from around the world. Together, they will address a shared challenge that extends beyond any one market and can only be met through coordinated action. Oman's strategic location on maritime trade routes reinforces this role, along with its ports, infrastructure, maritime services and logistics solutions, which connect regional and global markets and widen trade options.

The Muscat Maritime Resilience Forum marks a significant step in positioning Muscat as an international hub for business and professional dialogue in the maritime sector. It will foster closer cooperation and knowledge exchange among maritime and logistics leaders across markets, supporting collective efforts to strengthen the resilience of the networks that sustain global trade. Insights and recommendations from the forum will inform the development of the Muscat Maritime Resilience Framework.

For further information, contact:

Name: Rana El Naggar

Email: ...

Phone number: +971 54 5433401

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



