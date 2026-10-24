Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment Wins Gold and Bronze at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2026
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has won two accolades at the Gulf Sustainability Awards 2026, one of the region’s leading sustainability awards programmes. The Establishment received Gold in the Best Innovation in Sustainable Technologies category for the Al Khawaneej 1050 Project and Bronze in the Best Risk Management category for its Enterprise Risk Management System, earning regional recognition for both its housing projects and organisational practices.
The two awards highlight MBRHE’s integrated approach to developing housing projects founded on innovation and sustainability, supported by efficient and resilient operations. This approach embeds sustainability across its projects and activities, linking it with risk management and organisational preparedness to support business continuity and effective decision-making.
The Gold award for the Al Khawaneej 1050 Project recognises the Establishment’s focus on innovation in sustainable technologies within its housing developments. This focus supports the development of solutions that respond to citizens’ needs and aspirations, while strengthening the role of sustainability in housing development and improving quality of life.
The Bronze award for the Enterprise Risk Management System underlines the importance of developing frameworks and systems that enable MBRHE to identify risks, respond to changing conditions, and support planning and business continuity. These capabilities strengthen its ability to achieve its strategic objectives and improve the efficiency of its services and projects.
The regional recognition adds to MBRHE’s record of organisational excellence and supports its continuing efforts to improve its practices and integrate innovation, sustainability and risk management. These efforts align with Dubai’s direction for sustainable development and contribute to housing services that enhance citizens’ quality of life.
The Gulf Sustainability Awards highlight outstanding initiatives and practices across the region, recognising organisations and projects that offer solutions and approaches that advance sustainable development, efficiency and innovation.
The two awards highlight MBRHE’s integrated approach to developing housing projects founded on innovation and sustainability, supported by efficient and resilient operations. This approach embeds sustainability across its projects and activities, linking it with risk management and organisational preparedness to support business continuity and effective decision-making.
The Gold award for the Al Khawaneej 1050 Project recognises the Establishment’s focus on innovation in sustainable technologies within its housing developments. This focus supports the development of solutions that respond to citizens’ needs and aspirations, while strengthening the role of sustainability in housing development and improving quality of life.
The Bronze award for the Enterprise Risk Management System underlines the importance of developing frameworks and systems that enable MBRHE to identify risks, respond to changing conditions, and support planning and business continuity. These capabilities strengthen its ability to achieve its strategic objectives and improve the efficiency of its services and projects.
The regional recognition adds to MBRHE’s record of organisational excellence and supports its continuing efforts to improve its practices and integrate innovation, sustainability and risk management. These efforts align with Dubai’s direction for sustainable development and contribute to housing services that enhance citizens’ quality of life.
The Gulf Sustainability Awards highlight outstanding initiatives and practices across the region, recognising organisations and projects that offer solutions and approaches that advance sustainable development, efficiency and innovation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment