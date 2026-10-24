Adventure and Wellness Make Georgia a Favourite Getaway for Gulf Travellers
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) : Georgia is becoming a go-to destination for Gulf travellers who want more than a standard city break. Adventure in the mountains and restorative wellness retreats are leading the appeal, helped by short flight times and easy entry.
The country recorded 145,513 visits from GCC countries in 2025, a 3.4% increase on the previous year. Momentum was stronger earlier in the year. Visits from Gulf countries reached a record 26,397 in the first half of 2026.
Georgia's mountain regions are central to its Gulf appeal. Mountain retreats in Gudauri and Svaneti, Black Sea escapes in Batumi and wine tourism are among the experiences drawing GCC visitors. Summer is the busiest season for Gulf visitors, who come for cool mountain air and green landscapes, while winter tourism from the Gulf has been growing steadily, with snow experiences increasingly popular among UAE travellers.
Wellness is a growing draw too. Gulf travellers are increasingly discovering Georgia's wellness offerings, including luxury spa resorts and therapeutic destinations such as Borjomi, Tskaltubo and Sairme. In Tbilisi, sulphur baths steam in the old town, make the capital a natural stop for rest and recovery.
Accessibility continues to improve. Direct flights and visa-free entry have made Georgia one of the most accessible international destinations for Gulf travellers, with about 154 flights per week. Georgia sits around a four-hour flight from major Gulf countries, making it a convenient option for short leisure and family trips.
Georgia is investing to keep pace. Plans include more premium accommodation with international hotel chains and further development of experience-based products such as eco-tourism and adventure tourism. The tourism administration has also taken the message to the region, along with Georgian tourism companies joining roadshows in Dubai, Riyadh and Kuwait City, meeting a large number of local travel industry representatives.
The country recorded 145,513 visits from GCC countries in 2025, a 3.4% increase on the previous year. Momentum was stronger earlier in the year. Visits from Gulf countries reached a record 26,397 in the first half of 2026.
Georgia's mountain regions are central to its Gulf appeal. Mountain retreats in Gudauri and Svaneti, Black Sea escapes in Batumi and wine tourism are among the experiences drawing GCC visitors. Summer is the busiest season for Gulf visitors, who come for cool mountain air and green landscapes, while winter tourism from the Gulf has been growing steadily, with snow experiences increasingly popular among UAE travellers.
Wellness is a growing draw too. Gulf travellers are increasingly discovering Georgia's wellness offerings, including luxury spa resorts and therapeutic destinations such as Borjomi, Tskaltubo and Sairme. In Tbilisi, sulphur baths steam in the old town, make the capital a natural stop for rest and recovery.
Accessibility continues to improve. Direct flights and visa-free entry have made Georgia one of the most accessible international destinations for Gulf travellers, with about 154 flights per week. Georgia sits around a four-hour flight from major Gulf countries, making it a convenient option for short leisure and family trips.
Georgia is investing to keep pace. Plans include more premium accommodation with international hotel chains and further development of experience-based products such as eco-tourism and adventure tourism. The tourism administration has also taken the message to the region, along with Georgian tourism companies joining roadshows in Dubai, Riyadh and Kuwait City, meeting a large number of local travel industry representatives.
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