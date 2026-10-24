Dar Blockchain and The Hashgraph Association Launch Web3 Incubation Program
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Tunisian based Dar Blockchain, in partnership with The Hashgraph Association, Wiki Startup, and UGFS North Africa, today announced the launch of The Web3 Incubation Program, a milestone-driven venture-building initiative designed to transform promising Hedera Africa startup winners and projects into investment-ready startups through a structured, evidence-based methodology. Softstack joins the program as Security Partner.
Running from October 1, 2026, through January 2027, the Web3 Incubation program will guide 18 selected ventures, with a target of graduating at least five seed-ready companies by the investor Demo Day during the week of January 18, 2027.
A percentage of the USD 900 K, prize pool allocated to the winners of the hackathon have been set towards supporting those same winners with product development, technical implementation, market validation and execution throughout the Web3 incubation program.
The intention is moving beyond prize allocations to giving founders the technical and commercial support to build businesses capable of attracting follow-on capital. The Web3 Incubation program is a continuation of the Hedera Africa Hackathon with a focus on converting the hackathon projects into investable companies.
Building On the Hackathon
The program builds on the Hedera Africa Hackathon, which wrapped up in April as the world’s largest Web3 hackathon. It drew 13,000+ developers, generated 1,300+ project submissions, and reached 45,000+ participants through education and certification across 20+ African hubs and online, with a $1 million prize pool.
The incubation program tackles the gap between winning a hackathon and building a sustainable venture. Its 19 selected teams span four continents, with founders from Nigeria, Egypt, India, Brazil, the United States, and beyond.
“Most hackathons stop when the winners are announced. For us, that’s where the real work begins,” said Jaafar Saied, Co-Founder of Dar Blockchain and Regional Director within the Hedera ecosystem. “This program helps founders turn prototypes into investable companies through clear milestones, technical support, and disciplined capital deployment.”
Measurable Milestones & Mentorship
The Hashgraph Incubation Program is a milestone-driven journey from venture assessment to investment readiness. Across four sprints and five jury-audited gates, teams will work against a Seed-Ready Scorecard through 21 workshops, tailored execution roadmaps, one-on-one expert support, and introductions to ecosystem partners and investors.
Wiki Startup will support venture structuring, execution, go-to-market strategy, and founder readiness. UGFS North Africa will lead investment-readiness support and connect teams with relevant financing pathways. Through its deal platform, Softstack will provide AI credits, product discounts, and deals, alongside security support.
The curriculum will help teams strengthen their architecture, improve security, and deploy production-ready products on the Hedera mainnet, including its native token and consensus services.
By the third milestone gate, the program aims for more than 60% of ventures to secure signed letters of intent or launch active pilots.
Kamal Youssefi, President of The Hashgraph Association, said: "The Web3 Incubation Program reflects our long-term commitment to supporting builders throughout their entrepreneurial journey. By extending support into venture creation, we're helping founders transform innovative ideas into production-ready solutions capable of delivering real-world impact on Hedera."
About Dar Blockchain
Dar Blockchain is a Web3 venture builder and ecosystem development organization focused on supporting founders through incubation, acceleration, education, and strategic ecosystem partnerships. Through structured venture-building programs, Dar Blockchain helps entrepreneurs transform emerging technologies into scalable businesses.
About The Hashgraph Association
The Hashgraph Association (THA) is a Swiss non-profit organisation dedicated to accelerating the adoption of the Hedera network. Through grants, education, ecosystem development and strategic partnerships, THA supports the growth of enterprise-grade distributed ledger technology across global markets.
About Wiki Startup
Wiki Startup is a Tunisian incubator and accelerator supporting innovative entrepreneurs through incubation, acceleration, business development, mentoring, funding access, and professional networks. Within the program, Wiki Startup will strengthen venture structuring, entrepreneurial execution, go-to-market development, and founder readiness for growth.
About UGFS North Africa
UGFS North Africa is a Tunisian investment and asset management firm active in private equity, venture capital, investment advisory, and corporate finance. Founded in 2008, it manages investment vehicles supporting startups and SMEs. Within the program, UGFS North Africa will lead investment-readiness support and facilitate access to relevant financing pathways.
About Softstack
Softstack is a German Web3 development and cybersecurity company supporting startups as well as institutions from product build to security. Since 2017, we’ve delivered full-stack Web3 systems, smart contract audits, penetration testing and DORA/compliance work, with 1,500+ audits and a zero-exploit record. Trusted by industry leaders including BitGo, Anchorage Digital, Ripple and AllUnity, we combine development, security and consulting under one roof.
Running from October 1, 2026, through January 2027, the Web3 Incubation program will guide 18 selected ventures, with a target of graduating at least five seed-ready companies by the investor Demo Day during the week of January 18, 2027.
A percentage of the USD 900 K, prize pool allocated to the winners of the hackathon have been set towards supporting those same winners with product development, technical implementation, market validation and execution throughout the Web3 incubation program.
The intention is moving beyond prize allocations to giving founders the technical and commercial support to build businesses capable of attracting follow-on capital. The Web3 Incubation program is a continuation of the Hedera Africa Hackathon with a focus on converting the hackathon projects into investable companies.
Building On the Hackathon
The program builds on the Hedera Africa Hackathon, which wrapped up in April as the world’s largest Web3 hackathon. It drew 13,000+ developers, generated 1,300+ project submissions, and reached 45,000+ participants through education and certification across 20+ African hubs and online, with a $1 million prize pool.
The incubation program tackles the gap between winning a hackathon and building a sustainable venture. Its 19 selected teams span four continents, with founders from Nigeria, Egypt, India, Brazil, the United States, and beyond.
“Most hackathons stop when the winners are announced. For us, that’s where the real work begins,” said Jaafar Saied, Co-Founder of Dar Blockchain and Regional Director within the Hedera ecosystem. “This program helps founders turn prototypes into investable companies through clear milestones, technical support, and disciplined capital deployment.”
Measurable Milestones & Mentorship
The Hashgraph Incubation Program is a milestone-driven journey from venture assessment to investment readiness. Across four sprints and five jury-audited gates, teams will work against a Seed-Ready Scorecard through 21 workshops, tailored execution roadmaps, one-on-one expert support, and introductions to ecosystem partners and investors.
Wiki Startup will support venture structuring, execution, go-to-market strategy, and founder readiness. UGFS North Africa will lead investment-readiness support and connect teams with relevant financing pathways. Through its deal platform, Softstack will provide AI credits, product discounts, and deals, alongside security support.
The curriculum will help teams strengthen their architecture, improve security, and deploy production-ready products on the Hedera mainnet, including its native token and consensus services.
By the third milestone gate, the program aims for more than 60% of ventures to secure signed letters of intent or launch active pilots.
Kamal Youssefi, President of The Hashgraph Association, said: "The Web3 Incubation Program reflects our long-term commitment to supporting builders throughout their entrepreneurial journey. By extending support into venture creation, we're helping founders transform innovative ideas into production-ready solutions capable of delivering real-world impact on Hedera."
About Dar Blockchain
Dar Blockchain is a Web3 venture builder and ecosystem development organization focused on supporting founders through incubation, acceleration, education, and strategic ecosystem partnerships. Through structured venture-building programs, Dar Blockchain helps entrepreneurs transform emerging technologies into scalable businesses.
About The Hashgraph Association
The Hashgraph Association (THA) is a Swiss non-profit organisation dedicated to accelerating the adoption of the Hedera network. Through grants, education, ecosystem development and strategic partnerships, THA supports the growth of enterprise-grade distributed ledger technology across global markets.
About Wiki Startup
Wiki Startup is a Tunisian incubator and accelerator supporting innovative entrepreneurs through incubation, acceleration, business development, mentoring, funding access, and professional networks. Within the program, Wiki Startup will strengthen venture structuring, entrepreneurial execution, go-to-market development, and founder readiness for growth.
About UGFS North Africa
UGFS North Africa is a Tunisian investment and asset management firm active in private equity, venture capital, investment advisory, and corporate finance. Founded in 2008, it manages investment vehicles supporting startups and SMEs. Within the program, UGFS North Africa will lead investment-readiness support and facilitate access to relevant financing pathways.
About Softstack
Softstack is a German Web3 development and cybersecurity company supporting startups as well as institutions from product build to security. Since 2017, we’ve delivered full-stack Web3 systems, smart contract audits, penetration testing and DORA/compliance work, with 1,500+ audits and a zero-exploit record. Trusted by industry leaders including BitGo, Anchorage Digital, Ripple and AllUnity, we combine development, security and consulting under one roof.
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