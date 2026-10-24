Lenovo Advances Hybrid AI for Business with New Think Devices, Displays, and Security Solutions
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Lenovo Advances Hybrid AI for Business with New Think Devices, Displays, and Security Solutions
Enterprise AI experiences span devices, edge, on premise, and cloud, helping organizations deploy Hybrid AI securely and at scale.
•ThinkCentre X Ultra and ThinkCentre M75 Series desktops deliver scalable Hybrid AI performance for the agentic AI era.
•ThinkBook 14 Gen 9 brings powerful on-device AI and Copilot+ PC experiences to professionals.
•ThinkBook 14x Gen 2 delivers premium mobility in an ultra-thin, lightweight design built for everyday productivity.
•ThinkBook AeroBlade and Project Swan proof-of-concepts explore the future of AI-powered business computing through innovative designs and new form factors.
•ThinkVision P34WD-4v, P27UL-40, and new T Series monitors elevate collaboration, productivity, and visual performance across professional workspaces.
•ThinkShield TraceLock and Prompt Security, a SentinelOne company, strengthen enterprise security with persistent device visibility and control.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 22 October 2026 – As AI becomes increasingly embedded across the workplace, organizations need solutions that not only deliver strong performance but support the way their employees work. Lenovo unveiled its latest commercial portfolio, advancing Hybrid AI for business with new technologies spanning AI-powered devices, displays, enterprise security, and breakthrough proof-of-concepts that help organizations accelerate AI adoption and confidently embrace the next generation of enterprise computing. Together, these innovations build on Lenovo's broader Hybrid AI strategy, bringing together intelligent devices, infrastructure, and services to help organizations move from AI experimentation to production.
The portfolio includes new ThinkCentre™ desktops, ThinkBook™ laptops, ThinkVision™ monitors, ThinkShield™ security innovations, and ThinkBook proof-of-concepts, highlighting Lenovo’s commitment and vision in the future of business technology.
"Organizations are moving beyond AI experimentation and beginning to integrate AI into everyday operations," said Johnson Jia, Senior Vice President, Global Innovation Center, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group. "With 96% of organizations planning to increase AI investments in 2026¹, that shift requires technology that combines powerful computing, seamless collaboration, and trusted infrastructure. Our latest ThinkCentre and ThinkVision commercial portfolio is designed to help businesses build workplaces that are ready for the next phase of AI."
Desktops for the Agentic AI Era
AI has evolved from an individual productivity tool into an active collaborator capable of reasoning, planning, and completing tasks. As organizations deploy AI agents across workflows, they need Hybrid AI solutions that combine on-device AI with cloud-based intelligence, allowing workloads to run where they perform best. Lenovo's newest desktop portfolio is designed for this shift, delivering the performance, scalability, and security organizations need as AI adoption grows.
Lenovo’s ThinkCentre X Ultra introduces a new class of desktops built for the agentic AI era. Powered by up to AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ PRO 495 Series processors and supporting up to 128GB of unified memory2, ThinkCentre X Ultra delivers exceptional AI performance in a compact 1.6L form factor that fits comfortably on a desk or in other space-constrained work environments. Despite its ultra compact size, the ThinkCentre X Ultra packs the performance of larger systems while remaining cool with a patented thermal design3 that helps ensure reliable, quiet operation during sustained workloads.
Beyond processing power, ThinkCentre X Ultra is integrated with AMD Ryzen AI Developer Center, giving users access to preconfigured AI tools, models, and workflows across both Windows and Linux, simplifying AI deployment and enabling faster AI adoption. As AI workloads evolve and scale, the ThinkCentre X Ultra’s cluster-ready architecture connects up to four systems in a unified platform, expanding available compute and memory resources to run larger AI models, support longer context windows and multi-agent workflows, and handle multiple AI requests simultaneously. Adaptive lighting transforms system activity into real-time visual feedback, making it easier to monitor system status at a glance.
Enterprise readiness remains central to the ThinkCentre X Ultra experience. Lenovo ThinkShield™ security, AMD PRO technologies, and AMD DASH manageability help organizations protect sensitive data and simplify deployment.
Lenovo also unveiled new additions to the ThinkCentre family of desktops, including the ThinkCentre M75s Gen 6, a small form factor desktop equipped with up to AMD Ryzen™ AI PRO 400 Series desktop processors and up to 50 TOPS of local AI acceleration, and the ThinkCentre M75q Gen 6, a space-saving tiny desktop designed for flexible AI productivity, expandability and efficiency. Capable of being mounted behind a monitor or fitting inside a desk drawer, the tiny computer supports up to 64GB of memory2 and can power up to 4 displays, giving users the ability to multitask even when space is at a premium.
The ThinkCentre family of desktops brings intelligent performance to everyday business environments, feature self-healing BIOS capabilities, and are protected by Lenovo ThinkShield, a comprehensive, AI-driven security portfolio that provide layered protection across hardware, firmware and software, helping safeguard devices throughout their lifecycle.
"The value of AI isn't measured by how many features it adds, but by how naturally it fits into the work people are already doing," said Eric Yu, Senior Vice President of SMB Segment and Commercial Product Center, Intelligent Devices Group at Lenovo. "Our latest ThinkBook and ThinkPad portfolio brings AI into devices businesses already trust, helping small-and-medium-sized organizations embrace new capabilities without disrupting the way their teams prefer to work."
AI Productivity on the Move
Utilizing AI should feel like a natural extension of the workday, and Lenovo’s newest ThinkBook portfolio brings powerful on-device AI, Lenovo Qira, and Copilot+ PC experiences together with premium mobility, giving professionals, students, and hybrid workers the flexibility to choose the device that best matches how they work.
Built for individuals who demand more from on-device AI, the ThinkBook 14 Gen 9 delivers an optimal balance of AI performance, efficiency, and mobility. Powered by Snapdragon® X2 Plus processors and delivering 80 TOPS of AI performance, the ultra-slim 14” notebook is made for AI-enhanced workflows, content creation, and uninterrupted multitasking. A 14” WUXGA display with 400 nits of brightness, optional touch support, and a slim 17.7mm profile starting at just 1.3kg helps keep professionals productive wherever work takes them. Support for Copilot+ PC experiences helps accelerate content creation, enhance collaboration, automate routine tasks, and improve productivity while keeping data secure. Lenovo Qira complements those experiences with smart business features such as Pay Attention and Catch Me Up, so users can stay focused during meetings and get up to speed on missed conversations. With up to 26 hours of local video playback,4 the ThinkBook 14 Gen 9 keeps professionals productive throughout the day.
Designed for life on the move, the ThinkBook 14x Gen2 is an ultra-thin device for users who value mobility, reliability, premium design, and personal style. At just 12.9mm thin and weighing only 990 g, it’s one of the thinnest and lightest ThinkBook designs in the lineup. Powered by Intel® Core™ 7 processors (Series 3), the notebook is ideal for browsing, collaboration, and everyday work across meetings, classrooms, airports, and shared workspaces. Premium metallic finishes, vibrant OLED display choices, optional LCD touch capability, and color choices including Luna Grey, Celestial White, Mystic Violet, and Veil Blue give the ThinkBook 14x Gen 2 personality.
Proofs of Concept that Reimagine Mobile Productivity
This year, Lenovo introduces two proof-of-concepts powered by Intel that rethink what businesses should expect from a mobile PC.
Lenovo Project AeroBlade concept explores what’s possible when every component is re-engineered around mobility. Designed for maximum portability, the 14-inch Project AeroBlade concept measures just 9.95mm thick and weighs under 830g, bringing together premium craftsmanship and full-performance computing in a fanless design.
Enabled by Lenovo’s breakthrough Active Flow thermal solution, developed in collaboration with Frore Systems, the Project AeroBlade concept replaces traditional fan-based cooling with a solid-state active cooling architecture powered by AirJet® technology. For decades, making laptops thinner has meant sacrificing sustained performance. Active Flow challenges that convention, enabling sustained AI performance while reducing noise, dust intake, and mechanical complexity.
The result is a quieter, cleaner computing experience that feels equally at home on a desk, on a couch, in a coffee shop, or while traveling – without the performance compromises traditionally associated with fanless PCs.Every design decision for the Project AeroBlade concept was made to support today’s mobile workers. Premium magnesium-aluminum construction, a high screen-to-body OLED display, Thunderbolt™ 4 connectivity, and Wi-Fi 7 come together in an exceptionally lightweight design that allows hybrid workers to move throughout the day without sacrificing performance, productivity, usability, or connectivity.
Created for people who want a laptop and a wider working space, Project Swan explores a future where the workspace expands when users need it. In its compact state, Project Swan functions as a highly portable 14” notebook. In roll-out mode, it transforms into a 17” 16:9 display, creating a larger canvas for multitasking, side-by-side document review, presentations, dashboards, and creative workflows. At 17.9mm thin and 1.6kg, this device stays practical to carry before transforming when more space is needed.
Whether moving between office spaces, meetings, or traveling, Project Swan adapts to the moment, creating one continuous, wider display that gives more room for side-by-side work.
Smarter Displays for Modern Work
Today’s monitor is no longer just a screen, but the center of the workspace. As collaboration becomes increasingly hybrid and AI continues to have an impact on how people work, displays should do more than showcase content. They must actively improve meetings, simplify connectivity, help protect well-being, and respond to users throughout the day.
The ThinkVision P34WD-4v is the world’s first Thunderbolt™ VoIP monitor certified by Microsoft, bringing together advanced conferencing, smooth connectivity, and AI-powered user experiences in a single display. It’s 34” WQHD curved 21:9 display gives workers significantly more room to multitask, compare documents, manage dashboards, and collaborate effortlessly. Thunderbolt™ 4 docking with up to 140W power delivery4, daisy-chain support to expand the screen with a second monitor, and compatibility with Lenovo Tiny PCs keeps desks neat and organized.
Collaboration is just as intuitive. A built-in 5MP camera works alongside Lenovo’s AI sensor technology to automatically frame the user’s face and centralize it in the meeting window, detect multiple participants, adjust speaker volume based on distance, and enable fast, password-free sign-in through Windows Hello. Adaptive refresh rates between 24Hz and 120Hz5 help balance smooth visuals with improved energy efficiency, while smart sensors automatically adjust brightness, encourage healthier viewing habits, detect nearby observers for enhanced privacy, and dim the display when users step away.
Created for professionals who demand exceptional visual accuracy, the ThinkVision P27UL-40 introduces Lenovo’s first 27” UHD InkJet Printing OLED Thunderbolt™ docking monitor made for commercial environments and remote collaboration. By leveraging InkJet Printing technology, the monitor delivers vivid contrast, vibrant color accuracy, and improved efficiency while helping make OLED technology more accessible. With UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, 99% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB color gamut coverage, and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certification, the ThinkVision P27UL-40 creates a clear viewing experience for content creation, design, and productivity. The InkJet Printing OLED panel's RGB pixel layout also helps reduce color fringing, providing sharper text and improved clarity.
Designed with comfort in mind, the ThinkVision P27UL-40 features TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort 5-star certification and circadian-friendly display adjustments6 that help reduce harmful blue light to ≤ 20% while minimizing eye strain throughout the workday 7. The monitor also integrates with Lenovo laptops through synchronized brightness controls6 and a mirrored power button, creating a more connected workspace. Automatic OLED panel maintenance further helps preserve long-term image quality without requiring manual screen refreshes. For IT administrations, ThinkVision monitors feature Lenovo Display Fleet Manager, a software that enables remote management of connected monitors, simplifying firmware updates, centralizing asset tracking, and providing remote control of monitor settings.
Lenovo is also expanding the ThinkVision T series with the new T32UD-4v and T34WD-4v. The ThinkVision T32UD-4v is Lenovo’s first 31.5” mainstream VOIP docking monitor with UHD resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate8 to enable a smooth and clear working environment. The ThinkVision T34WD-4v is the first 34” mainstream VOIP docking monitor that provides an ultra-wide screen display with 21.9 aspect ratio to enhance productivity.
Both monitors combine Microsoft Teams certification, Windows Hello, USB-C® docking with up to 100W Power Delivery and display output9, AI-powered comfort and privacy features, and a 48-120Hz variable refresh rate8.
Advanced Security Protection for All
As AI becomes more deeply embedded in everyday work, trust and governance become just as important as innovation. IT teams need visibility across both devices and AI activity, while maintaining control over an increasingly distributed workforce. For organizations managing distributed devices operating far outside an office setting, Lenovo ThinkShield TraceLock, powered by Absolute Security, helps maintain visibility, control, and resilience across supported ThinkPad devices, even when they are powered off or disconnected. Enabled by firmware-embedded persistence and wake-on-cellular capabilities, ThinkShield TraceLock allows IT teams to remotely locate, wake, lock, or wipe lost or stolen devices, helping reduce operational risk while protecting sensitive business data. ThinkShield TraceLock is available on select ThinkPad X1, X, and T series10 with always-on WWAN connectivity and ThinkShield security solutions from Absolute Security.
As generative AI becomes adopted across organizations, securing its use has become a business priority. Prompt Security, a SentinelOne company, is an enterprise-grade platform designed to secure its use, helping companies adopt AI confidently by providing real-time monitoring, governance, and protection against emerging AI-related risks. Available through Lenovo ThinkShield, Prompt Security, a SentineOne company, helps organizations govern and monitor AI usage, improve visibility into AI activity, protect sensitive data, and support responsible AI adoption.
About Lenovo
Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of “Smarter Technology for All”, Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI – one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI – helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group’s commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at and follow the latest news in our newsroom.
LENOVO, THINKBOOK, THINKVISION, THINKCENTRE, and THINKSHIELD are trademarks of Lenovo. AMD, and AMD Ryzen are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices. Snapdragon® is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon® are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Intel, Intel Core, and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. AIRJET is a trademark of Frore Systems Inc. VESA and DISPLAYHDR are trademarks of Video Electronics Standards Association. Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. The TÜV Rheinland trademark is protected, among others, by the European trademark registered for TÜV Rheinland AG. USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. Dolby and Dolby are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by [Lenovo/Motorola] is under license. Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026, Lenovo Group Limited.
Enterprise AI experiences span devices, edge, on premise, and cloud, helping organizations deploy Hybrid AI securely and at scale.
•ThinkCentre X Ultra and ThinkCentre M75 Series desktops deliver scalable Hybrid AI performance for the agentic AI era.
•ThinkBook 14 Gen 9 brings powerful on-device AI and Copilot+ PC experiences to professionals.
•ThinkBook 14x Gen 2 delivers premium mobility in an ultra-thin, lightweight design built for everyday productivity.
•ThinkBook AeroBlade and Project Swan proof-of-concepts explore the future of AI-powered business computing through innovative designs and new form factors.
•ThinkVision P34WD-4v, P27UL-40, and new T Series monitors elevate collaboration, productivity, and visual performance across professional workspaces.
•ThinkShield TraceLock and Prompt Security, a SentinelOne company, strengthen enterprise security with persistent device visibility and control.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 22 October 2026 – As AI becomes increasingly embedded across the workplace, organizations need solutions that not only deliver strong performance but support the way their employees work. Lenovo unveiled its latest commercial portfolio, advancing Hybrid AI for business with new technologies spanning AI-powered devices, displays, enterprise security, and breakthrough proof-of-concepts that help organizations accelerate AI adoption and confidently embrace the next generation of enterprise computing. Together, these innovations build on Lenovo's broader Hybrid AI strategy, bringing together intelligent devices, infrastructure, and services to help organizations move from AI experimentation to production.
The portfolio includes new ThinkCentre™ desktops, ThinkBook™ laptops, ThinkVision™ monitors, ThinkShield™ security innovations, and ThinkBook proof-of-concepts, highlighting Lenovo’s commitment and vision in the future of business technology.
"Organizations are moving beyond AI experimentation and beginning to integrate AI into everyday operations," said Johnson Jia, Senior Vice President, Global Innovation Center, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group. "With 96% of organizations planning to increase AI investments in 2026¹, that shift requires technology that combines powerful computing, seamless collaboration, and trusted infrastructure. Our latest ThinkCentre and ThinkVision commercial portfolio is designed to help businesses build workplaces that are ready for the next phase of AI."
Desktops for the Agentic AI Era
AI has evolved from an individual productivity tool into an active collaborator capable of reasoning, planning, and completing tasks. As organizations deploy AI agents across workflows, they need Hybrid AI solutions that combine on-device AI with cloud-based intelligence, allowing workloads to run where they perform best. Lenovo's newest desktop portfolio is designed for this shift, delivering the performance, scalability, and security organizations need as AI adoption grows.
Lenovo’s ThinkCentre X Ultra introduces a new class of desktops built for the agentic AI era. Powered by up to AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ PRO 495 Series processors and supporting up to 128GB of unified memory2, ThinkCentre X Ultra delivers exceptional AI performance in a compact 1.6L form factor that fits comfortably on a desk or in other space-constrained work environments. Despite its ultra compact size, the ThinkCentre X Ultra packs the performance of larger systems while remaining cool with a patented thermal design3 that helps ensure reliable, quiet operation during sustained workloads.
Beyond processing power, ThinkCentre X Ultra is integrated with AMD Ryzen AI Developer Center, giving users access to preconfigured AI tools, models, and workflows across both Windows and Linux, simplifying AI deployment and enabling faster AI adoption. As AI workloads evolve and scale, the ThinkCentre X Ultra’s cluster-ready architecture connects up to four systems in a unified platform, expanding available compute and memory resources to run larger AI models, support longer context windows and multi-agent workflows, and handle multiple AI requests simultaneously. Adaptive lighting transforms system activity into real-time visual feedback, making it easier to monitor system status at a glance.
Enterprise readiness remains central to the ThinkCentre X Ultra experience. Lenovo ThinkShield™ security, AMD PRO technologies, and AMD DASH manageability help organizations protect sensitive data and simplify deployment.
Lenovo also unveiled new additions to the ThinkCentre family of desktops, including the ThinkCentre M75s Gen 6, a small form factor desktop equipped with up to AMD Ryzen™ AI PRO 400 Series desktop processors and up to 50 TOPS of local AI acceleration, and the ThinkCentre M75q Gen 6, a space-saving tiny desktop designed for flexible AI productivity, expandability and efficiency. Capable of being mounted behind a monitor or fitting inside a desk drawer, the tiny computer supports up to 64GB of memory2 and can power up to 4 displays, giving users the ability to multitask even when space is at a premium.
The ThinkCentre family of desktops brings intelligent performance to everyday business environments, feature self-healing BIOS capabilities, and are protected by Lenovo ThinkShield, a comprehensive, AI-driven security portfolio that provide layered protection across hardware, firmware and software, helping safeguard devices throughout their lifecycle.
"The value of AI isn't measured by how many features it adds, but by how naturally it fits into the work people are already doing," said Eric Yu, Senior Vice President of SMB Segment and Commercial Product Center, Intelligent Devices Group at Lenovo. "Our latest ThinkBook and ThinkPad portfolio brings AI into devices businesses already trust, helping small-and-medium-sized organizations embrace new capabilities without disrupting the way their teams prefer to work."
AI Productivity on the Move
Utilizing AI should feel like a natural extension of the workday, and Lenovo’s newest ThinkBook portfolio brings powerful on-device AI, Lenovo Qira, and Copilot+ PC experiences together with premium mobility, giving professionals, students, and hybrid workers the flexibility to choose the device that best matches how they work.
Built for individuals who demand more from on-device AI, the ThinkBook 14 Gen 9 delivers an optimal balance of AI performance, efficiency, and mobility. Powered by Snapdragon® X2 Plus processors and delivering 80 TOPS of AI performance, the ultra-slim 14” notebook is made for AI-enhanced workflows, content creation, and uninterrupted multitasking. A 14” WUXGA display with 400 nits of brightness, optional touch support, and a slim 17.7mm profile starting at just 1.3kg helps keep professionals productive wherever work takes them. Support for Copilot+ PC experiences helps accelerate content creation, enhance collaboration, automate routine tasks, and improve productivity while keeping data secure. Lenovo Qira complements those experiences with smart business features such as Pay Attention and Catch Me Up, so users can stay focused during meetings and get up to speed on missed conversations. With up to 26 hours of local video playback,4 the ThinkBook 14 Gen 9 keeps professionals productive throughout the day.
Designed for life on the move, the ThinkBook 14x Gen2 is an ultra-thin device for users who value mobility, reliability, premium design, and personal style. At just 12.9mm thin and weighing only 990 g, it’s one of the thinnest and lightest ThinkBook designs in the lineup. Powered by Intel® Core™ 7 processors (Series 3), the notebook is ideal for browsing, collaboration, and everyday work across meetings, classrooms, airports, and shared workspaces. Premium metallic finishes, vibrant OLED display choices, optional LCD touch capability, and color choices including Luna Grey, Celestial White, Mystic Violet, and Veil Blue give the ThinkBook 14x Gen 2 personality.
Proofs of Concept that Reimagine Mobile Productivity
This year, Lenovo introduces two proof-of-concepts powered by Intel that rethink what businesses should expect from a mobile PC.
Lenovo Project AeroBlade concept explores what’s possible when every component is re-engineered around mobility. Designed for maximum portability, the 14-inch Project AeroBlade concept measures just 9.95mm thick and weighs under 830g, bringing together premium craftsmanship and full-performance computing in a fanless design.
Enabled by Lenovo’s breakthrough Active Flow thermal solution, developed in collaboration with Frore Systems, the Project AeroBlade concept replaces traditional fan-based cooling with a solid-state active cooling architecture powered by AirJet® technology. For decades, making laptops thinner has meant sacrificing sustained performance. Active Flow challenges that convention, enabling sustained AI performance while reducing noise, dust intake, and mechanical complexity.
The result is a quieter, cleaner computing experience that feels equally at home on a desk, on a couch, in a coffee shop, or while traveling – without the performance compromises traditionally associated with fanless PCs.Every design decision for the Project AeroBlade concept was made to support today’s mobile workers. Premium magnesium-aluminum construction, a high screen-to-body OLED display, Thunderbolt™ 4 connectivity, and Wi-Fi 7 come together in an exceptionally lightweight design that allows hybrid workers to move throughout the day without sacrificing performance, productivity, usability, or connectivity.
Created for people who want a laptop and a wider working space, Project Swan explores a future where the workspace expands when users need it. In its compact state, Project Swan functions as a highly portable 14” notebook. In roll-out mode, it transforms into a 17” 16:9 display, creating a larger canvas for multitasking, side-by-side document review, presentations, dashboards, and creative workflows. At 17.9mm thin and 1.6kg, this device stays practical to carry before transforming when more space is needed.
Whether moving between office spaces, meetings, or traveling, Project Swan adapts to the moment, creating one continuous, wider display that gives more room for side-by-side work.
Smarter Displays for Modern Work
Today’s monitor is no longer just a screen, but the center of the workspace. As collaboration becomes increasingly hybrid and AI continues to have an impact on how people work, displays should do more than showcase content. They must actively improve meetings, simplify connectivity, help protect well-being, and respond to users throughout the day.
The ThinkVision P34WD-4v is the world’s first Thunderbolt™ VoIP monitor certified by Microsoft, bringing together advanced conferencing, smooth connectivity, and AI-powered user experiences in a single display. It’s 34” WQHD curved 21:9 display gives workers significantly more room to multitask, compare documents, manage dashboards, and collaborate effortlessly. Thunderbolt™ 4 docking with up to 140W power delivery4, daisy-chain support to expand the screen with a second monitor, and compatibility with Lenovo Tiny PCs keeps desks neat and organized.
Collaboration is just as intuitive. A built-in 5MP camera works alongside Lenovo’s AI sensor technology to automatically frame the user’s face and centralize it in the meeting window, detect multiple participants, adjust speaker volume based on distance, and enable fast, password-free sign-in through Windows Hello. Adaptive refresh rates between 24Hz and 120Hz5 help balance smooth visuals with improved energy efficiency, while smart sensors automatically adjust brightness, encourage healthier viewing habits, detect nearby observers for enhanced privacy, and dim the display when users step away.
Created for professionals who demand exceptional visual accuracy, the ThinkVision P27UL-40 introduces Lenovo’s first 27” UHD InkJet Printing OLED Thunderbolt™ docking monitor made for commercial environments and remote collaboration. By leveraging InkJet Printing technology, the monitor delivers vivid contrast, vibrant color accuracy, and improved efficiency while helping make OLED technology more accessible. With UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, 99% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB color gamut coverage, and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certification, the ThinkVision P27UL-40 creates a clear viewing experience for content creation, design, and productivity. The InkJet Printing OLED panel's RGB pixel layout also helps reduce color fringing, providing sharper text and improved clarity.
Designed with comfort in mind, the ThinkVision P27UL-40 features TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort 5-star certification and circadian-friendly display adjustments6 that help reduce harmful blue light to ≤ 20% while minimizing eye strain throughout the workday 7. The monitor also integrates with Lenovo laptops through synchronized brightness controls6 and a mirrored power button, creating a more connected workspace. Automatic OLED panel maintenance further helps preserve long-term image quality without requiring manual screen refreshes. For IT administrations, ThinkVision monitors feature Lenovo Display Fleet Manager, a software that enables remote management of connected monitors, simplifying firmware updates, centralizing asset tracking, and providing remote control of monitor settings.
Lenovo is also expanding the ThinkVision T series with the new T32UD-4v and T34WD-4v. The ThinkVision T32UD-4v is Lenovo’s first 31.5” mainstream VOIP docking monitor with UHD resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate8 to enable a smooth and clear working environment. The ThinkVision T34WD-4v is the first 34” mainstream VOIP docking monitor that provides an ultra-wide screen display with 21.9 aspect ratio to enhance productivity.
Both monitors combine Microsoft Teams certification, Windows Hello, USB-C® docking with up to 100W Power Delivery and display output9, AI-powered comfort and privacy features, and a 48-120Hz variable refresh rate8.
Advanced Security Protection for All
As AI becomes more deeply embedded in everyday work, trust and governance become just as important as innovation. IT teams need visibility across both devices and AI activity, while maintaining control over an increasingly distributed workforce. For organizations managing distributed devices operating far outside an office setting, Lenovo ThinkShield TraceLock, powered by Absolute Security, helps maintain visibility, control, and resilience across supported ThinkPad devices, even when they are powered off or disconnected. Enabled by firmware-embedded persistence and wake-on-cellular capabilities, ThinkShield TraceLock allows IT teams to remotely locate, wake, lock, or wipe lost or stolen devices, helping reduce operational risk while protecting sensitive business data. ThinkShield TraceLock is available on select ThinkPad X1, X, and T series10 with always-on WWAN connectivity and ThinkShield security solutions from Absolute Security.
As generative AI becomes adopted across organizations, securing its use has become a business priority. Prompt Security, a SentinelOne company, is an enterprise-grade platform designed to secure its use, helping companies adopt AI confidently by providing real-time monitoring, governance, and protection against emerging AI-related risks. Available through Lenovo ThinkShield, Prompt Security, a SentineOne company, helps organizations govern and monitor AI usage, improve visibility into AI activity, protect sensitive data, and support responsible AI adoption.
About Lenovo
Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of “Smarter Technology for All”, Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI – one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI – helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group’s commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at and follow the latest news in our newsroom.
LENOVO, THINKBOOK, THINKVISION, THINKCENTRE, and THINKSHIELD are trademarks of Lenovo. AMD, and AMD Ryzen are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices. Snapdragon® is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon® are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Intel, Intel Core, and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. AIRJET is a trademark of Frore Systems Inc. VESA and DISPLAYHDR are trademarks of Video Electronics Standards Association. Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. The TÜV Rheinland trademark is protected, among others, by the European trademark registered for TÜV Rheinland AG. USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. Dolby and Dolby are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by [Lenovo/Motorola] is under license. Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026, Lenovo Group Limited.
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