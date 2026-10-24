LG ELECTRONICS BRINGS ITS HERITAGE OF CUSTOMER-CENTRIC INNOVATION TO TIMES SQUARE
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) — LG Electronics (LG) has launched a global heritage campaign highlighting its long history of turning customers’ evolving needs into meaningful home appliance innovations. The campaign began with the October 14 screening of its new heritage film, “Life Asks, LG Answers,” in New York’s Times Square and will roll out globally through the film and a series of short-form videos, along with a dedicated microsite, media outreach and customer participation programs across key regions. Together, these activities frame LG’s heritage not as a record of the past, but as a continuing story of customer-inspired innovation proven over time.
Answering Life’s Evolving Questions
The “Life Asks, LG Answers” film traces the story of how LG has responded to customers’ changing needs through innovations inspired by everyday life, rather than simply presenting a timeline of products.
For example, LG TWINWash™ was developed in response to customers’ desire to wash separate loads at the same time, while LG InstaView™ allows them to see inside the refrigerator without opening the door. To bring its heritage story to audiences worldwide, LG will engage customers across a range of online and offline channels, beginning with the screening of the campaign film at New York’s Times Square, with a further screening planned for London’s Piccadilly Circus.
Innovation Shaped by Life, Proven Over Time
Complementing the global content rollout are regional customer participation programs that invite customers to share how LG appliances have remained part of their everyday lives over time. In Latin America, the “My Life with LG” campaign invited customers in Mexico, Colombia and Peru to submit photos and personal stories about LG appliances they had owned and used for many years, from products passed down through generations to appliances associated with important family milestones. Selected stories were developed into digital and media content, illustrating the lasting relationships customers have built with LG products.
Following its rollout in Latin America, the “My Life with LG” initiative will be extended to select markets in the Middle East, inviting more customers to share their own stories of using LG appliances over the years. By presenting LG’s perspective alongside real experiences from customers around the world, the new heritage campaign paints a clear picture of a legacy of innovation shaped by life and proven over time.
LG is carrying the same customer-focused approach into its vision for the future home. By combining its expertise in home appliances and core technologies with AI appliances and home robotics, the company will continue developing new answers to customers’ evolving needs.
“Our decades-long commitment to innovation has earned the enduring trust of our customers,” said Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “Building on this powerful legacy, we will continue finding new answers to our customers’ evolving needs and shaping the future of the home.”
More information about “Life Asks, LG Answers” and LG’s heritage of customer-inspired innovation is available on the
Answering Life’s Evolving Questions
The “Life Asks, LG Answers” film traces the story of how LG has responded to customers’ changing needs through innovations inspired by everyday life, rather than simply presenting a timeline of products.
For example, LG TWINWash™ was developed in response to customers’ desire to wash separate loads at the same time, while LG InstaView™ allows them to see inside the refrigerator without opening the door. To bring its heritage story to audiences worldwide, LG will engage customers across a range of online and offline channels, beginning with the screening of the campaign film at New York’s Times Square, with a further screening planned for London’s Piccadilly Circus.
Innovation Shaped by Life, Proven Over Time
Complementing the global content rollout are regional customer participation programs that invite customers to share how LG appliances have remained part of their everyday lives over time. In Latin America, the “My Life with LG” campaign invited customers in Mexico, Colombia and Peru to submit photos and personal stories about LG appliances they had owned and used for many years, from products passed down through generations to appliances associated with important family milestones. Selected stories were developed into digital and media content, illustrating the lasting relationships customers have built with LG products.
Following its rollout in Latin America, the “My Life with LG” initiative will be extended to select markets in the Middle East, inviting more customers to share their own stories of using LG appliances over the years. By presenting LG’s perspective alongside real experiences from customers around the world, the new heritage campaign paints a clear picture of a legacy of innovation shaped by life and proven over time.
LG is carrying the same customer-focused approach into its vision for the future home. By combining its expertise in home appliances and core technologies with AI appliances and home robotics, the company will continue developing new answers to customers’ evolving needs.
“Our decades-long commitment to innovation has earned the enduring trust of our customers,” said Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “Building on this powerful legacy, we will continue finding new answers to our customers’ evolving needs and shaping the future of the home.”
More information about “Life Asks, LG Answers” and LG’s heritage of customer-inspired innovation is available on the
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