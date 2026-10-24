Uttar Pradesh CEO Holds Special Voter Registration Camps In All Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 24 (IANS) The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday conducted special voter registration camps in all districts, an official said.

Apart from publicising the camp over the past week, the CEO's office took to social media on Saturday to encourage more and more electors to avail of the facility.

In a message on X, the CEO's office wrote,“Ensure your participation to strengthen democracy... Become aware and inspire others too for voter registration.”

The state election office wrote on X,“Today, October 24, a special voter registration campaign is being conducted in all districts of Uttar Pradesh.”

“Check your name and your family's name in the voter list. If you are an eligible citizen and your name is not in the list, apply for registration. Become aware and inspire others too for voter registration.”

The camp was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the CEO's office invited all citizens, especially young friends and women, to attend the camp and take advantage of this opportunity to get their names included in the electoral roll.

In another development during the week, the CEO's office rejected claims circulating on social media that a voter received four voter ID cards after submitting only two Form 6 applications, clarifying that the individual had actually submitted four applications and consequently received four Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPICs).

The CEO's office said that the generation of duplicate EPICs following repeated applications by the same individual was a long-standing issue. It added that the Election Commission periodically carries out deduplication.

The clarification came after a social media user alleged that one person had submitted Form 6 twice but received four voter ID cards, questioning the process and suggesting that multiple cards were being issued for a single voter.

"One person applied twice. The EC gave them four voter IDs. Buy one get one free! There are several such cases," the user claimed in the social media post.

Responding to the allegation, the Uttar Pradesh CEO's office took to X and disputed the user's version of events, stating, "Mr Fact-checker, please fact-check your own facts. There is no such scheme as 'Buy one Get one free' scheme by Election Commission. As per your post, the voter had submitted only two applications, and he got 4 EPIC cards. This statement is false. The voter had submitted 4 applications."