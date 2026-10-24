One Dead After Massive Fire Engulfs Several Food Shops In Noida

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, Oct 24 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at several food and beverage shops located behind the Raipur Temple under the jurisdiction of Sector-126 police station in Noida on Saturday, police said, adding that one person was killed in the incident.

More than four shops were engulfed by the flames as the fire spread rapidly through the adjoining establishments.

ADCP, Noida, Abhay Kumar Mishra, speaking to IANS, said, "Upon receiving the information, the fire brigade team arrived at the scene. The blaze was brought under control with the assistance of six fire tenders. During the firefighting operation, an individual was found in an unconscious state. The person was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead."

According to preliminary information, a gas cylinder reportedly exploded during the blaze, intensifying the situation and causing further alarm among people in the vicinity.

Upon receiving information about the incident, local police personnel rushed to the spot and initiated efforts to bring the situation under control.

The police also began taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of people near the affected shops and to prevent any untoward incident.

Following the incident, a crowd began gathering in the surrounding area. The police took immediate steps to clear the area.

Police personnel deployed at the scene began moving people away from the affected shops to prevent any possible loss of life and ensure that emergency response and rescue efforts could proceed without obstruction.

Bystanders were instructed to maintain a safe distance from the burning establishments.

Local police continued to remain at the site following the incident in the Sector-126 police station area.

Personnel were engaged in maintaining security around the affected location, controlling the gathering crowd and ensuring that members of the public did not approach the dangerous area.

Officials were taking steps to prevent people from entering the affected area while efforts to manage the situation continued.

At present, official information regarding the exact cause of the fire, the extent of damage caused to the shops and whether anyone was injured or killed has not yet emerged.

Further details are awaited.