Kolkata Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab To Make Landfall During Laxmi Puja? Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather Update: A new cyclone is brewing in the Bay of Bengal. The East India coast might face severe weather in the last week of October. A cyclonic circulation moving from the Thailand coast has sparked fresh fears of a storm.

The cyclonic circulation from the Thailand coast currently sits over the Andaman Sea. This system might turn into a low-pressure zone by Saturday. It will likely move through the South-East Bay of Bengal towards the East-Central Bay of Bengal. The system could gain strength if conditions remain favorable. We still do not know for sure if this low pressure will finally become a cyclone.

The US GFS and European ECMWF weather models show different paths for the possible cyclone. The US GFS model predicts a low-pressure zone around October 23, which could become a cyclone by October 25. This model shows the storm moving towards the Odisha coast and hitting land near Bhubaneswar on the night of October 27. The European ECMWF model expects the low pressure around October 24 and a cyclone by October 26. This model predicts landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on October 28. We cannot confirm right now whether Odisha or Andhra Pradesh will face the actual impact.

The India Meteorological Department is currently tracking the strong low-pressure system, even though private and international models predict a cyclone. We will get a clearer picture of its strength, path, and impact only after the low pressure fully forms. People do not need to panic about Cyclone Arnab just yet. Everyone should keep an eye on the upcoming weather bulletins instead. Official cyclone warnings often differ from early model predictions.

South Bengal will not see any major weather changes right now despite the cyclone talks. Most districts will experience clear skies and bright sunshine on Saturday. The weather will remain dry with very little chance of rain. Night temperatures might drop slightly. People could feel a mild winter chill during the early mornings and late nights.

Kolkata might start with partly cloudy skies, but the weather will clear up as the day progresses. The city will mostly experience dry conditions. The forecast shows very little chance of rain in the city until Lakshmi Puja. Residents might feel a slight chill in the air during the early mornings and nights.

North Bengal might see some light rain compared to the southern districts. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and areas around Siliguri could get scattered showers. The weather forecast does not predict any heavy rainfall for these places right now.

Weather experts are closely watching the movement of the possible low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. Most parts of the state will experience dry weather for now. We have to wait for the next official weather bulletin to know the final path of the potential cyclone.