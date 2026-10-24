MENAFN - EIN Presswire) (New Haven, CT) - New Haven Judicial District State's Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. announced today that a jury in New Haven Superior Court on October 22, 2026, found James S. Miller, Jr., age 58, of New Haven, guilty of two counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-70(a)(2), and two counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53-21(a)(2).

Evidence at trial showed Miller sexually assaulted two children under the age of 10 in New Haven between the years of 2012 and 2014. The two minor victims came forward to police in 2022 to report their past abuse at the hands of Miller. Their cases were joined for a consolidated trial before a jury in New Haven Superior Court with the Honorable Maureen M. Keegan presiding.

“No matter how much time may have passed, or how fearful victims may be to tell their story, our office remains committed to prosecuting these crimes to the fullest extent,” State's Attorney Doyle said.

The cases were prosecuted by Senior Assistant State's Attorney Gregory L. Borrelli and Assistant State's Attorney Krista N. Minniti, with assistance from Inspector Kevin Grenier. State's Attorney Doyle wishes to extend his thanks to the Yale Child Sexual Abuse Clinic and Doctor Danielle Williams from the Center for Youth and Families in Torrington, for their assistance in this case.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 21, 2026, in New Haven Superior Court.

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Jury Convicts New Haven Man of Sexually Assaulting Minors News Provided By October 24, 2026, 10:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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