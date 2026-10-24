Reminder: Last Week To Utilize County's Marine Transportation Services

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA. June 25, 2025 – Don't forget – this is the last week to utilize San Juan County's Marine Transportation Services Pilot Project. These services include emergency barge and foot-passenger transportation during disruptions to Washington State Ferry (WSF) service as well as travel to and from the mainland (Anacortes) on a daily basis. Each of these services is provided at no cost to the passengers, subsidized by the County's emergency funding awarded by the Governor's Office. The last day of service is Monday, June 30, 2025.

“I'm proud of the County for piloting this project and for providing these temporary services to folks needing transportation alternatives,” said County Council Chair Kari McVeigh.“We're anxious to dive into the data to better understand how these services were utilized over the last 10 weeks and look forward to using that feedback in future planning.”

County staff will provide a project recap during the July 15, 2025 Council meeting. Share your thoughts and experiences using the services via the 'Feedback ' tool on our website to be included in the review.

Over the next week, community members are encouraged to use the daily passenger service provided by San Juan Safaris to travel to Friday Harbor, Orcas, Lopez, and Anacortes. Use the table on the right to select the timing that is right for you. The schedule, along with booking information, is also located on the San Juan Safaris website.

Emergency services will also remain available throughout the week in the event the Washington State Ferries experience disruptions. During that time, Outer Island Excursions will provide emergency interisland passenger service and Pintail Marine may be called upon to provide emergency barge service.

Questions or Feedback?

Do you have questions about the County's pilot project? We'd love to hear from you! Use the 'Feedback ' tool on our website to provide comments on the pilot project. These comments will be compiled and provided to the County Council, to the operators if necessary, and others involved in the pilot project.

Feedback link: #tool_tab

Questions specific to the route, booking a seat, and pickup/drop off locations should be directed to the operators. Use their websites to book your seat, see the schedule and pickup/drop off locations, read answers to frequently asked questions, and much more:

For a complete list of information about the County's pilot project to provide marine transportation services, please visit:

Questions? Contact: Mark Tompkins at ....

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Reminder: Last Week to Utilize County's Marine Transportation Services News Provided By San Juan County - Washington State October 24, 2026, 10:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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