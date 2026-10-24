Awareness Programme On Labour Codes, Social Protection In Lucknow On Oct 26-27

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The government is set to organise an event in Lucknow as part of the nationwide“Shram Samvad” initiative, focusing on district-level capacity building and awareness on recently announced labour reforms, it was announced on Saturday.

The Labour Ministry, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government, will hold a two-day state-level capacity-building and awareness programme on Labour Codes, Labour Welfare and Social Protection on October 26-27.

“Day 1 of the programme will see deliberations centred around 'Labour Reforms' - with the keynote address being delivered by the Secretary (Labour and Employment),” said the ministry.

Moreover, key sessions will throw light on international labour mobility, social protection measures for unorganised and gig/platform workers, and initiatives for Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW).

Anil Rajbhar, State Minister for Labour and Employment, will address one of the key sessions in the second half of the day, with following sessions bringing in insights from the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Discussions will also underline the significance of leveraging technology for workers' welfare through platforms like e-Shram, Shram Suvidha Portal, SAMADHAN and Labour Stack, along with best practices and rollout strategies by the state government.

“Day 2 will focus on 'Implementation of Labour Codes & Way Forward', beginning with technical sessions chaired by senior officials from the Ministry,” said the statement.

Notably, a key feature across both days will be the structured Open Discussion sessions, providing an interactive platform to address key operational concerns, regulatory compliances, and practical queries raised by participants and industry stakeholders.

The 'Shram Samvad' campaign, launched nationwide on September 28, 2026, is a 90-day outreach initiative through which the Ministry is undertaking district-level engagement across 316 districts in all 36 states and Union Territories, with a special focus on industrial clusters.

The initiative seeks to provide employers and other stakeholders with greater clarity on the provisions, applicability, and compliance requirements under the new Labour Codes, thereby facilitating effective ground-level implementation.