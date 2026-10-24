Press Release: Fastercapital Supports Thai Pure Coconut Company Limited Through Equitypilot

Summary: Summary FasterCapital today announced that Thai Pure Coconut Company Limited has joined its EquityPilot program to advance a large-scale canned coconut water and coconut products... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Samut Sakhon, Thailand & Dubai, UAE

Summary FasterCapital today announced that Thai Pure Coconut Company Limited has joined its EquityPilot program to advance a large-scale canned coconut water and coconut products expansion. The program engagement will concentrate on execution planning, operational readiness, and early commercial channels to support the startup's planned factory build-out and production line ramp.

FasterCapital's EquityPilot will begin with an execution-focused 30–60 day plan to refine operations and commercial priorities for Thai Pure Coconut, targeting factory commissioning and first-channel placement activities.

Why It Matters?

Consumer interest in natural beverages and plant-based food ingredients continues to grow in Asia, Europe, and North America. THAI PURE's combination of virgin coconut oil, coconut protein products, and a planned canned coconut water line addresses rising demand for clean-label hydration and multifunctional coconut-derived products. The company's stated intent to scale manufacturing and to export to markets including China, Japan, and the U.S. positions this project within a segment forecasting steady growth.

What the Startup Delivers?

Thai Pure Coconut Company Limited produces certified coconut products including virgin coconut oil, cold-pressed oils, coconut protein, and planned canned coconut water supported by multiple quality certifications. The company plans a new production facility and a canned coconut water line with a stated monthly capacity target and cold-chain infrastructure to serve OEM and branded channels.

Why Now?

Timing Rising global demand for high-quality coconut beverages and limited upstream supply capacity create a window for focused manufacturing expansion. THAI PURE's certifications and existing presence in supermarket and modern trade channels are cited by the company as a foundation for scaling exports and OEM production.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

FasterCapital Support Scope – Execution-focused milestone planning for facility commissioning and production ramp-up – Commercial readiness support, including go-to-market prioritization for target export regions – Operational and supply-chain guidance to align cold storage, logistics, and material handling – Fundraising readiness and investor materials refinement (no funding guarantees) – Connections to relevant ecosystem stakeholders for manufacturing and distribution support

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

Initial Work Plan During the first 30–60 days FasterCapital and THAI PURE will map the critical path for factory build completion, equipment commissioning, and initial OEM customer engagement. Workstreams include operational readiness checklists, cold-chain validation, production trial scheduling, and buyer outreach prioritization. The focus will be on executable tasks that can de-risk the earliest production and shipment milestones.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Thai Pure Coconut Company Limited through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'

Next 90 Days

90-Day Outlook Over the next 90 days the team will finalize the detailed commissioning schedule, confirm machinery and cold-storage readiness, and begin targeted outreach to prioritized OEM and export channels. Deliverables will include a production acceptance checklist, a first-buyer engagement plan, and an investor-facing progress update to document readiness improvements.

About Thai Pure Coconut Company Limited

Thai Pure Coconut Company Limited, Founded by Pongpisuit Kiatvarangoon is a Thailand-based producer of virgin coconut oil, cold-pressed oils, coconut protein products, and related personal care items. The company highlights multiple quality certifications and is pursuing a significant canned coconut water production expansion and related cold-chain capabilities to serve both OEM and branded markets.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.