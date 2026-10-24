Top 10 Richest Cricket Boards In The World: Check Their Estimated Net Worth

Discover the top 10 richest cricket boards in the world and explore their estimated wealth, revenue sources and financial strength. Find out how the BCCI compares with cricket boards in Australia, England and beyond.

Everyone knows the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stands as the richest cricket board globally. BCCI boasts a total wealth of around 2.2 billion dollars, translating to a whopping 20,840 crore rupees. BCCI holds 11 times more assets than the next three richest cricket boards combined. BCCI continues to dominate international cricket thanks to this unmatched wealth.

A Business Standard report places Cricket Australia in the second spot with a 79 million dollar net worth. The England and Wales Cricket Board, which introduced cricket to the world, holds 59 million dollars. Our neighbouring Pakistan Cricket Board has just 55 million dollars. These three boards hold a combined wealth of only 193 million dollars. BCCI surprisingly holds an extra 3 billion dollars compared to the total assets of these three boards.

This clearly shows BCCI as a massive financial powerhouse. Other cricket boards depend heavily on international matches, broadcast rights, sponsorships, and domestic tournaments. BCCI earns massive commercial profits thanks to its huge market and crores of viewers.

The Business Standard report lists the top 10 richest cricket boards in the world right here.

1. BCCI: BCCI takes the first spot as the richest cricket board globally with a 2.2 billion dollar net worth. This equals Rs 20,840 crore in Indian currency. BCCI earns massive revenue through the IPL and commercial portfolios.

2. Cricket Australia (CA): Australia takes the second spot with around 79 million dollars (Rs 674 crore). They earn their income through international cricket, broadcast partnerships, and the Big Bash League.

3. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB): England holds about 59 million dollars (Rs 503 crore). They make money primarily from international cricket, The Hundred tournament, and domestic cricket.

4. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB): Our neighbouring Pakistan holds around 55 million dollars (Rs 469 crore). They earn mostly from the Pakistan Super League.

5. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB): BCB holds about 51 million dollars (Rs 469 crore). They get major income from the Bangladesh Premier League.

6. Cricket South Africa (CSA): The South African cricket board holds a wealth of about 47 million dollars (Rs 401 crore).

7. Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC): This board surprisingly owns around 38 million dollars (Rs 324 crore). They actually hold more wealth than Sri Lanka, West Indies, and New Zealand.

8. Sri Lanka Cricket (SL): The Sri Lankan board holds about 20 million dollars (Rs 171 crore). They earn through the Lanka Premier League and international cricket.

9. West Indies Cricket Board (CWI): The West Indies board owns assets worth around 15 million dollars (Rs 128 crore). They make high income from the Caribbean Premier League.

10. New Zealand Cricket (NZC): New Zealand takes the 10th spot on this list. They hold a wealth of just 9 million dollars (Rs 77 crore).