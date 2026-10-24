Greater Noida Flat Robbery: Thieves Steal Jewellery, Empty Whiskey Bottle

A family returning from a trip to their hometown in Bihar was left shocked after discovering that their flat in Greater Noida's Sector Zeta 1 had been burgled, with jewellery and other valuables missing. The incident took place at ATS Dolce society while the residents were away, prompting police to investigate whether the suspect was familiar with the household and knew where the family kept its valuables.

Arpan Jha, a teacher who lives with her parents in the society, told police that the family returned home around 12.20am on Thursday and found their almirah locks open. Jewellery and other belongings had disappeared, according to her complaint.

The alleged thieves reportedly left behind more than just signs of a break-in. The family claimed that a full bottle of Black Label whisky kept inside the flat had been emptied, with the empty bottle and used glasses left behind. The intruders also allegedly used the bathroom and left it unflushed.

The family contacted police around 10am. Jha had left for Bihar on October 17 to attend a family function, leaving the flat locked during their absence.

Poliec suspect that the theft may have involved someone familiar with the household, as there were no obvious signs of forced entry or extensive rummaging through the home.

“It appears that the suspect may have been familiar with the jewellery and the location of the keys. There were no apparent signs of forced entry or indications that the house had been extensively searched,” an officer said.

Police are examining how the unidentified suspect gained access to the flat and whether anyone knew in advance about the family's travel plans and the valuables stored inside.

The investigation has also brought the family's recently hired domestic help under scrutiny. According to police, the family had employed a new domestic worker around three months ago after receiving a recommendation from another resident of the society.

The domestic help is being questioned to determine whether they had any role in the alleged theft or possess information that could help investigators identify the culprit. However, police have not confirmed the involvement of any individual in the crime.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the society and nearby areas for possible clues. However, the absence of surveillance cameras on the balcony and in the passage leading to the flat could complicate efforts to identify the suspect.

Police said further action would be taken based on the evidence gathered during the investigation.