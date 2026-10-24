2Nd ODI: After Crushing Opening Victory, Clinical India Eye Series-Clinching Win Over Zimbabwe (Preview)

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, Oct 24 (IANS) Fresh from a crushing nine-wicket win in the ODI series opener, a clinical India will look to clinch the series when they meet Zimbabwe in the second match here at the BCA Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts, who swept the T20I series 3-0 in Raipur, extended their dominance on Friday as left-arm spinner Sree Charani's career-best 4-23 and opener Pratika Rawal's unbeaten century propelled them to another victory on a fresh red-soil pitch.

After bundling out Zimbabwe for 197, India knocked off the target with 137 balls to spare and got their ICC Championship campaign off to a winning start. Charani was the standout bowler for India by relying on tight lines to keep the Zimbabwe batters in check. Pacer Kranti Gaud supported Charani well by picking 3-42, and India will wish for that to continue on Sunday.

17-year-old Beloved Biza held the innings together for Zimbabwe with a patient 62 off 92 balls, her fourth ODI fifty and she will again be the visitors best batting hope on Sunday. With the bat, Pratika was superlative in hitting 15 fours in her 96-ball century – her third ton in the format.

What would have also pleased India is regular opener Shafali Verma smashing an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls with five fours and four sixes while batting just the second time at number three in ODIs. India, who are using the series to test different combinations ahead of the multi-format trip to South Africa, will want to tighten up their fielding after two early lapses.

When: October 25, 2026, 2:00 PM

Where: BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara

Where to watch: The match will be shown live on the Star Sports channels on TV, and live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma (vice-captain), Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, and Jintimani Kalita.

Zimbabwe: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo (captain), Modester Mupachikwa, Sharne Mayers, Loryn Phiri, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Nomvelo Sibanda (vice-captain), Olinder Chare, Michelle Mavunga, and Tendai Makusha.