Trump Set to Cut 50 Percent Canada Tariffs to Boost Collins in Maine
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump is poised to lift 50% tariffs on select Canadian agricultural and forestry goods, a move designed to bolster Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine in her bid for reelection in November’s midterms, a national financial newspaper reported on Friday.
Sources familiar with the plan told the newspaper the changes could be unveiled as soon as Friday. They stressed that both the scope and the timing could shift.
The reported shift follows a push by Collins, a moderate Republican locked in a competitive race, for relief from duties that have hit Maine businesses and consumers. Maine’s deep economic ties to Canada have made cross-border trade a defining issue in the state’s Senate contest.
Collins’ Democratic opponent, Troy Jackson, has built much of his campaign around Trump’s trade policies toward Canada. Polls show the two candidates running neck and neck as Election Day approaches.
A White House official urged caution against reading the early reports as confirmation of an imminent policy change. “Any tariff announcements would come directly from the administration and any preliminary reporting is speculation,” the official said, according to the newspaper.
Sources familiar with the plan told the newspaper the changes could be unveiled as soon as Friday. They stressed that both the scope and the timing could shift.
The reported shift follows a push by Collins, a moderate Republican locked in a competitive race, for relief from duties that have hit Maine businesses and consumers. Maine’s deep economic ties to Canada have made cross-border trade a defining issue in the state’s Senate contest.
Collins’ Democratic opponent, Troy Jackson, has built much of his campaign around Trump’s trade policies toward Canada. Polls show the two candidates running neck and neck as Election Day approaches.
A White House official urged caution against reading the early reports as confirmation of an imminent policy change. “Any tariff announcements would come directly from the administration and any preliminary reporting is speculation,” the official said, according to the newspaper.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment