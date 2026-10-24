Ras Al Khaimah Closes All Beaches 'Until Further Notice'
The re-opening of the beaches will be announced "in due course," it said.Recommended For You
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The authority urged the public to comply with guidelines issued by the relevant authorities to ensure everyone's safety.ALSO READ
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