Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Azerbaijan Condemns Attack On Karak Church

Azerbaijan Condemns Attack On Karak Church


Date: 2026-10-24 06:36:20

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 24 (Petra) – Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its country's solidarity with Jordan following a terrorist attack on a church in Karak governorate.

In a statement Saturday, the ministry condemned violence against places of worship and attacks tageting civilians.

The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the Jordanian government, people, and the victims' families, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

The ministry also reiterated Azerbaijan's solidarity with Jordan in the wake of the attack, offering its sympathies to the victims' families.

//Petra// AG

MENAFN24102026000117011021ID1111859185


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search