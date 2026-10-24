Azerbaijan Condemns Attack On Karak Church

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 24 (Petra) – Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its country's solidarity with Jordan following a terrorist attack on a church in Karak governorate.

In a statement Saturday, the ministry condemned violence against places of worship and attacks tageting civilians.

The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the Jordanian government, people, and the victims' families, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

The ministry also reiterated Azerbaijan's solidarity with Jordan in the wake of the attack, offering its sympathies to the victims' families.

//Petra// AG