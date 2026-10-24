Princess Dana Firas Elected Vice President Of Arab Region ICOMOS

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra) – Her Royal Highness Princess Dana Firas was re-elected as Vice President of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) for the Arab Region.

This step marks Princess Dana's second consecutive term, following an election held during the organization's 2026 General Assembly in Kuching, Malaysia, covering the 2026–2029 period.

This election serves as recognition of Her Royal Highness's sustained efforts in protecting and preserving cultural heritage, enhancing its visibility both regionally and internationally, and fostering collaboration among experts and institutions dedicated to heritage conservation.

During her previous term (2023–2026), the Princess worked to strengthen the role of national committees across the Arab region, increase participation of Arab experts and specialists in international scientific committees, and promote exchange of knowledge and expertise, who contributed to develop mechanisms for protecting and managing cultural heritage.

This role carries "particular significance, given the growing" challenges facing cultural heritage in the Arab region, such as conflicts and climate change, as well as the urgent need to bolster the resilience of local communities and safeguard cultural legacies for future generations.

In a statement, Her Royal Highness called for continuing to strengthen the Arab region's presence within ICOMOS, expanding opportunities for engagement of youth and professionals, and fostering cooperation among national committees.

The Princess said such efforts aim to enhance the region's contribution to shaping international policies and approaches for protecting and preserving cultural heritage.

//Petra// AG