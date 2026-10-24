Terrorist Attack On Karak Church Failed To Undermine Jordan's Security: Palestinian Ambassador

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 24 (Petra) – The Palestinian Ambassador in Amman, Atallah Khairy, has "strongly" condemned the heinous terrorist attack that targeted a church in Karak Governorate, which resulted in a number of innocent casualties and injuries.

In a press statement on Saturday, Khairy described this brutal assault, which targeted Jordanian citizens during funeral prayers inside the church, as "one of the most atrocious crimes against humanity." He affirmed this criminal and destructive ideology is absolutely not connected to religion, Islam, or Muslims.

"Such terrorist groups and murderous criminal gangs pose a threat to all peoples and nations across the globe, noting that confronting, countering, and resisting them is a collective international responsibility," he remarked.

He affirmed that these cowardly acts will not shake Jordan's security, nor its unity.

"The Jordanian people, in all their diversity and components, stand united and remain steadfastly rallied around the Hashemite leadership," he pointed out.

He noted that the terrorists have failed to achieve their objectives, just as they have failed on previous occasions.

Expressing support of Palestinian people and their leadership for brotherly Jordan, he affirmed security of Jordan and Plaestine is mutually "integral".

He affirmed Jordan remains the closest, most sincere, loyal, and credible brother and supporter of the Palestinian people, their cause, and their rights.

He stated: "We have full confidence in the wisdom and courage of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, as well as in the strength and capabilities of the valiant Jordan Armed Forces and professional security services." "We trust these apparatuses' ability to confront this terrorism, thwart its criminal schemes and objectives, and prevent it from harming a strong, steadfast, and resilient Jordan a nation with roots that run deep into history." Praying for Allah to protect Jordan, he wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

//Petra//AG