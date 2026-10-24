Russian Forces Attack Critical And Civilian Infrastructure In Zhytomyr Region
“On the night of October 24, the enemy attacked critical and civilian infrastructure facilities in the region,” the statement reads.
Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service cleared up the aftermath of the enemy strikes. According to preliminary reports, there were no fatalities or injuries.Read also: One killed, 18 injured in Russian attacks in Chernihiv region over past day
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 23, the Russian Federation's armed forces attacked energy facilities and residential buildings in the Zhytomyr re gion.
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