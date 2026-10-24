Azerbaijan's Pharmaceutical Imports Fall 1.7% In Nine Months
Azerbaijan imported $382.445 million worth of pharmaceutical products in January-September 2026, a decrease of 1.7% compared with the same period last year.
According to the State Customs Committee, the country exported pharmaceutical products worth $2.081 million during the reporting period, marking a 4.2% increase year-on-year.
Pharmaceutical imports accounted for 2.87% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditure in the first nine months of the year, while pharmaceutical exports represented 0.01% of the country's total export revenues.
Overall, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with foreign countries reached $37.211 billion in January-September, up 5.2% compared with the corresponding period of 2025.
Exports totalled $23.865 billion, while imports amounted to $13.346 billion.
According to the reported figures, Azerbaijan's exports increased by 28.3% year-on-year, while imports declined by 20.4%.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment