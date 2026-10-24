Azerbaijan's Pharmaceutical Imports Fall 1.7% In Nine Months

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan imported $382.445 million worth of pharmaceutical products in January-September 2026, a decrease of 1.7% compared with the same period last year.

According to the State Customs Committee, the country exported pharmaceutical products worth $2.081 million during the reporting period, marking a 4.2% increase year-on-year.

Pharmaceutical imports accounted for 2.87% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditure in the first nine months of the year, while pharmaceutical exports represented 0.01% of the country's total export revenues.

Overall, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with foreign countries reached $37.211 billion in January-September, up 5.2% compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

Exports totalled $23.865 billion, while imports amounted to $13.346 billion.

According to the reported figures, Azerbaijan's exports increased by 28.3% year-on-year, while imports declined by 20.4%.