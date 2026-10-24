Air France, KLM Hit With USD425,000 in Fines Over Banned Airspace
(MENAFN) Federal regulators fined Air France and KLM a combined $425,000 on Friday for flying routes under Delta Air Lines’ code through airspace that US operators are barred from entering, the US Department of Transportation said in an official statement.
The penalties break down as $105,000 for Société Air France and $320,000 for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.
At issue are flights the two airlines operated using Delta’s designator code in zones the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has placed off-limits. The FAA bars US operators from foreign-controlled airspace where armed conflict, militant activity or elevated tensions endanger civil aviation. Under the rules, foreign carriers flying with a US airline’s code must observe the same bans.
“Under the Trump Administration, if you fly carrying a US code, following our safety rules is not optional,” US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.
Duffy also warned that officials will not hesitate to hold any airline responsible for ignoring federal regulations.
Both airlines have been ordered to cease and desist from further violations.
The penalties break down as $105,000 for Société Air France and $320,000 for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.
At issue are flights the two airlines operated using Delta’s designator code in zones the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has placed off-limits. The FAA bars US operators from foreign-controlled airspace where armed conflict, militant activity or elevated tensions endanger civil aviation. Under the rules, foreign carriers flying with a US airline’s code must observe the same bans.
“Under the Trump Administration, if you fly carrying a US code, following our safety rules is not optional,” US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.
Duffy also warned that officials will not hesitate to hold any airline responsible for ignoring federal regulations.
Both airlines have been ordered to cease and desist from further violations.
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