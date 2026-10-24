American Express Plans 5% Workforce Reduction As Efficiency Drive Offsets Rising Costs

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)American Express has announced plans to eliminate approximately 5% of its global workforce as the financial services company seeks to improve operating efficiency while continuing to invest in its premium payments business.

The announcement accompanied the company's latest quarterly results on October 23. Although American Express raised its full year profit forecast, its shares fell as investors assessed the implications of the restructuring and the pressure facing consumer discretionary spending.

The decision reflects a broader trend among financial institutions seeking to control costs, simplify operations and direct more resources toward technology, digital payments and customer acquisition.

Profit Outlook Improves Despite Restructuring

American Express raised its full year earnings forecast, signalling confidence in its ability to generate profits despite a challenging economic environment. The company benefits from a business model that combines card payments, transaction fees, interest income and premium membership services.

Its customer base includes affluent consumers and businesses that use its cards for travel, dining, entertainment and other purchases. This positioning has helped the company maintain a distinctive role in the payments industry, where competition from banks and digital payment providers continues to intensify.

However, higher living costs and economic uncertainty could influence discretionary spending. Investors are monitoring whether customers continue to spend on travel and lifestyle purchases at a pace sufficient to support revenue growth.

The workforce reduction is intended to make the organisation more agile and efficient. The company has not indicated that the move represents a retreat from its broader digital strategy.

Digital Payments Competition Drives Cost Discipline

The payments industry is undergoing rapid change as traditional card issuers compete with digital wallets, fintech platforms and alternative payment services.

American Express must continue investing in technology, fraud prevention, customer rewards and digital experiences while managing its operating expenses. These investments are important for maintaining customer loyalty, but they can also increase costs.

Restructuring may create savings over time, although severance expenses and implementation costs can affect near term financial results. Investors will want to see whether the changes translate into stronger operating margins without weakening customer service or the company's premium brand positioning.

The company's strategy also reflects a wider shift across financial services, where automation and data analytics are increasingly used to improve operational productivity and identify customer needs.

What Investors Will Watch Next

Investors will focus on American Express's spending volumes, credit quality, operating expenses and full year earnings performance. Management's ability to balance growth investment with cost control will be particularly important.

Higher oil prices and persistent inflation could add pressure to household budgets, while interest rate expectations may influence borrowing costs and credit demand.

The latest announcement highlights the challenge facing established payments companies: maintaining customer growth and premium services while adapting to changing technology and economic conditions.

For American Express, the success of the restructuring will depend on whether efficiency gains can support sustainable earnings without undermining its competitive position in the global payments market.