Dr Reddy's Shares In Focus As Strong Indian Demand Offsets Weakness In US Generics Market

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is drawing investor attention after reporting quarterly profit above analyst expectations, supported by stronger demand in its domestic pharmaceutical business. However, continued pressure in the US generics market and production challenges involving its semaglutide product remain important concerns for the Indian drugmaker.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the company reported consolidated net profit of approximately ₹9.25 billion, down from ₹13.47 billion a year earlier. Despite the year on year decline, the result exceeded analysts' average estimate of ₹7.49 billion, according to Reuters.

Revenue from operations fell 1.6% to approximately ₹86.98 billion, reflecting pricing pressure and intensifying competition in key overseas markets.

Domestic Business Provides Support

India remained a bright spot in the company's latest results. Revenue from its domestic business increased 17.2% to ₹18.5 billion, supported by demand for chronic therapy medicines and the expansion of its women's health portfolio.

The performance highlights the importance of the Indian market as pharmaceutical companies navigate pricing challenges and competition in more mature markets. Demand for medicines used to manage long term conditions can provide a degree of stability, although future growth will depend on product availability, pricing and the company's ability to maintain market share.

Dr. Reddy's has also been expanding its presence in women's health, broadening its portfolio beyond established generic medicines.

US Market Pressure and Semaglutide Disruption

North America continued to weigh on performance. Revenue from the region declined approximately 23% to ₹24.89 billion, as competition and price erosion affected sales. The company has also faced increasing competition for lenalidomide, its generic version of Bristol Myers Squibb's cancer treatment Revlimid, following the loss of exclusivity for the original drug.

Another challenge involves semaglutide, a medicine used in diabetes and weight management treatments. An impurity issue in the active ingredient disrupted production of new batches, affecting supplies in India and Canada.

The company recorded an additional revenue impact of approximately ₹710 million related to a Canadian recall of its generic semaglutide product. This followed provisions of ₹2.4 billion for related quality issues in the previous quarter.

The disruption is particularly relevant because semaglutide has been viewed as a potential growth driver in selected markets. Restoring production and maintaining quality standards will be important to its future commercial prospects.

What Investors May Watch Next

Investors will likely focus on whether domestic growth can continue to offset weakness in North America, alongside progress in resolving semaglutide supply and quality issues. Further developments in generic drug pricing and competition could also influence margins.

The latest results present a mixed picture: Dr. Reddy's exceeded profit expectations, but lower annual profit and revenue, combined with overseas market pressure, underline the challenges facing its business.

For the stock, the sustainability of Indian market growth and a recovery in North American sales may prove as important as the headline earnings result.