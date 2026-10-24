Tata Motors Shares In Focus As Commercial Vehicle Profits Rebound On Strong Sales Growth

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business returned to profitability in the September quarter of fiscal 2027, supported by stronger domestic sales, rising exports and sustained demand for trucks. However, increasing raw material costs and a more moderate growth outlook could test the company's ability to maintain earnings momentum.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, Tata Motors reported consolidated net profit of approximately ₹1,254 crore, compared with a loss of ₹867 crore in the same period a year earlier. Revenue from operations increased 36% year over year to ₹25,338 crore, reflecting higher vehicle volumes.

The results underline the recovery in India's commercial vehicle market, where infrastructure investment, freight movement and fleet utilisation have supported demand.

Domestic Sales and Exports Drive Revenue Growth

Tata Motors sold 135,114 commercial vehicles across domestic and international markets during the quarter, an increase of approximately 42% year over year. Domestic volumes rose 30%, while exports surged 177%.

The export performance added momentum to the business as demand improved across several international markets. The company has also benefited from strong demand for medium and heavy commercial vehicles, which remain important contributors to its revenue.

For the first half of fiscal 2027, revenue increased 28% to ₹46,005 crore. The company's domestic commercial vehicle market share reached 36.2%, an improvement of 110 basis points compared with fiscal 2026.

Infrastructure projects, industrial activity and stable fleet utilisation have supported freight demand. These factors can encourage fleet operators to replace older vehicles or expand capacity when business conditions justify additional investment.

Rising Costs Put Pressure on Margins

Despite higher sales, profitability remains exposed to increases in commodity prices, particularly steel and rubber. Tata Motors has introduced price increases during the year, including a hike of up to 1% in September, but higher input costs have continued to challenge margins.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 31% to approximately ₹2,800 crore. However, the EBITDA margin declined by 40 basis points to 10.9%.

The figures show that revenue growth does not automatically translate into equivalent profit growth. Managing supplier costs, improving operational efficiency and adjusting prices without weakening demand will remain important priorities.

Iveco Deal and the Outlook for FY27

Tata Motors is also progressing with its all cash tender offer for Italian commercial vehicle manufacturer Iveco Group. The offer is scheduled to remain open until October 26, with settlement planned for October 30, subject to successful completion.

The transaction could expand Tata Motors' international footprint and create opportunities across commercial vehicle markets. Investors will nevertheless assess the integration process, financing implications and potential benefits as the deal advances.

Management expects the commercial vehicle industry to maintain growth in fiscal 2027, although the pace is likely to moderate in the second half because of a higher comparison base.

For investors, the key questions are whether vehicle demand remains resilient, whether exports can sustain their recent momentum and whether cost controls can protect margins. Tata Motors' latest results demonstrate a strong volume recovery, but maintaining profitable growth will be the next major test.