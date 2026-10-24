Dr. Benjamin Rotwein Brings Modern All-On-X Dental Implant Solutions To Patients Across The Big Island

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Big Island Oral Surgery is strengthening its focus on modern dental implant treatment, including All-on-X dental implants and full arch tooth replacement, giving patients across Hawaii's Big Island access to advanced options for rebuilding their smiles. Led by owner and board-certified oral surgeon Dr. Benjamin Rotwein, the Hilo practice provides specialized surgical care for patients dealing with extensive tooth loss, failing teeth, and other complex oral health needs.

The practice's expanded focus on implant reconstruction comes as more patients look beyond traditional removable dentures for stable tooth replacement. Big Island Oral Surgery offers a range of implant treatments, allowing patients to receive care based on their individual dental condition, available bone, and long-term treatment goals.

Expanding Access to Full Arch Implant Treatment

For patients who have lost most or all of their teeth, replacing individual teeth one at a time may not always be the most practical approach. Full arch implant treatment provides another option by using dental implants to support an entire arch of replacement teeth.

Big Island Oral Surgery provides full arch dental implants and All-on-X treatment for appropriate candidates. These procedures can replace an entire upper or lower arch while giving the replacement teeth a secure foundation.

The approach can be particularly valuable for patients who are tired of dealing with loose or uncomfortable removable dentures. Implant-supported teeth remain anchored in place, helping patients eat, speak, and go about their daily routines with greater stability.

Treatment suitability varies from patient to patient, which is why the practice begins with a detailed evaluation before recommending a specific implant solution.

Understanding All-on-X Dental Implants

All-on-X dental implants use a strategically planned number of implants to support a full arch of replacement teeth. The technique allows an entire arch to be reconstructed without requiring an individual implant for every missing tooth.

For patients with extensive tooth loss, this can offer a practical path toward comprehensive tooth replacement. The treatment can also provide greater stability than traditional removable dentures because the restoration attaches to dental implants rather than resting solely on the gums.

At Big Island Oral Surgery, treatment planning considers the patient's existing teeth, jawbone condition, oral health, and desired outcome. Dr. Benjamin Rotwein uses this information to determine whether All-on-X or another form of implant treatment represents the appropriate option.

A Comprehensive Approach to Dental Implant Reconstruction

Dental implant treatment often involves more than placing the implant itself. Patients with significant tooth loss may also have reduced jawbone volume, particularly in areas where teeth have been missing for an extended period.

Big Island Oral Surgery provides bone grafting when additional bone support is necessary for implant treatment. Bone grafting can rebuild areas of the jaw and create a stronger foundation for future dental implants.

This comprehensive approach allows the practice to consider the complete treatment picture rather than focusing on implant placement alone. Patients can understand how each procedure fits into the overall plan and why a particular step may be recommended.

Board-Certified Oral Surgeon Dr. Benjamin Rotwein Leads Treatment

As the owner of Big Island Oral Surgery, Dr. Benjamin Rotwein brings specialized surgical training to the practice's implant and oral surgery services. As a board-certified oral surgeon, he treats patients who require advanced surgical care for dental implants, tooth loss, wisdom teeth, bone loss, and other oral health concerns.

Dr. Benjamin Rotwein places considerable importance on careful treatment planning and patient communication. Before proceeding with surgery, he discusses the patient's condition, available options, and expected treatment process.

His background in dentistry and oral and maxillofacial surgery provides a broad foundation for assessing both the surgical and restorative aspects of complex dental cases.

Fixed Implant Dentures and Dental Implant Tooth Replacement

All-on-X treatment is one part of the implant solutions available through Big Island Oral Surgery. The practice also provides fixed implant dentures and other forms of implant- supported tooth replacement.

Fixed implant dentures offer patients a secure restoration supported by dental implants. This can make a significant difference for people who have struggled with conventional dentures that move while eating or speaking.

Patients with fewer missing teeth may instead benefit from individual dental implants. Big Island Oral Surgery evaluates each case independently and develops a treatment plan around the number of teeth being replaced, the condition of the jaw, and the patient's broader oral health.

Supporting Patients Through the Surgical Process

Choosing dental implant treatment represents a significant decision, particularly for patients considering full mouth or full arch reconstruction. Big Island Oral Surgery focuses on making the process easier to understand from the beginning.

During consultations, patients have the opportunity to discuss their concerns and ask questions about the recommended procedure. The practice explains the stages of treatment and provides guidance about preparation and recovery.

Clear communication continues after surgery. Patients receive instructions designed to help them manage recovery and understand the care required following their procedure.

Oral Surgery Beyond Dental Implants

Although implant dentistry represents a major area of focus, Big Island Oral Surgery continues to provide a broad range of oral surgery services.

Wisdom teeth removal remains an important part of the practice. Impacted wisdom teeth can cause pain, infection, crowding, or damage to neighboring teeth, making evaluation and timely treatment important for many patients.

The practice also performs surgical extractions and bone grafting procedures as part of its comprehensive oral surgery care. These services allow patients to address different surgical needs through a practice focused specifically on oral and maxillofacial treatment.

Working With Referring Dental Professionals

Big Island Oral Surgery recognizes the important role that referring dentists play in comprehensive patient care. The practice works alongside dental professionals when patients require specialized surgical treatment as part of a broader dental plan.

Communication between providers helps maintain continuity of care. Surgical findings and treatment information can be shared with the appropriate dental team so patients can continue receiving the restorative and preventive care they need.

This collaborative approach remains an important part of Big Island Oral Surgery's role within the local dental community.

Serving Patients Across Hawaii's Big Island

Located in Hilo, Big Island Oral Surgery serves patients from communities throughout Hawaii's Big Island who need specialized oral surgery and dental implant care.

The practice's focus on All-on-X dental implants, full arch reconstruction, fixed implant dentures, bone grafting, and other implant procedures gives patients access to a range of options for addressing significant tooth loss.

Under the leadership of board-certified oral surgeon Dr. Benjamin Rotwein, Big Island Oral Surgery continues to build its services around careful surgical planning, modern treatment options, and individualized patient care.

As the practice expands its emphasis on advanced implant reconstruction, its goal remains straightforward: to help patients understand their treatment options and provide specialized surgical care designed around their individual needs.

About Big Island Oral Surgery

Big Island Oral Surgery is an oral and maxillofacial surgery practice based in Hilo, Hawaii.

Owned by board-certified oral surgeon Dr. Benjamin Rotwein, the practice provides dental implant tooth replacement, All-on-X dental implants, full arch dental implants, fixed implant dentures, bone grafting, wisdom teeth removal, surgical extractions, and other specialized oral surgery services. Big Island Oral Surgery works with patients and referring dental professionals to provide personalized surgical treatment for a range of oral health needs.