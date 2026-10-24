India Condemns Heinous Church Attack In Jordan, Reaffirms Strong Commitment To Fight Against Terrorism

MENAFN - IANS) Amman/New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) India on Saturday strongly condemned the heinous church attack in Jordan's Karak which has resulted in the tragic loss of several innocent lives and injuries to many others.

Seven people were killed and 34 others injured in a shooting attack during a funeral in Jordan's southern governorate of Karak, the Jordanian Public Security Directorate said Friday.

India unequivocally condemned the shocking development and said that it stands firmly with the government and the friendly people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in this difficult hour.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a swift recovery to those injured in this cowardly attack... We also reaffirm our strong commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also expressed his shock at the Karak church attack.

"Deeply shocked at the heinous attack at a Church in Karak, Jordan yesterday, which resulted in the tragic loss of several innocent lives and injuries to many others. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a swift recovery to those injured. India stands firmly with the Government and the friendly people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in this difficult hour. We also reaffirm our strong commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

A spokesperson for the Jordanian Public Security Directorate said in a statement Friday that the criminal act was carried out by unidentified individuals, noting that investigations are proceeding intensively.

Jordan's King Abdullah II described the attack on social media platform X as a "terrorist attack," saying it will be met with the harshest retaliation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Al-Momani said on X that Prime Minister Jafar Hassan would chair a meeting in Karak to oversee the authorities' response to this "heinous terrorist crime."

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Jordan's southern governorate.

The Secretary-General reiterated that attacks against civilians and places of worship are unacceptable. Places of worship must be places of peace and must be safe for all, said his spokesman Stephane Dujarric in a statement.

Guterres stressed that those responsible must be identified and brought to justice. He expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished for a swift recovery to those injured, said the spokesman.

The United Nations stands with the government and people of Jordan, said the spokesman.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also offered his condolences to Jordan's King Abdullah II and the Jordanian people over the victims of what he described as a "treacherous terrorist attack."

"Egypt fully condemns these horrendous acts, which violate all human values," Sisi said in a Presidency statement.