Pakistan Faces Two-Front Security Crisis As TTP, Baloch Rebels Target CPEC Projects

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) While Pakistani security agencies struggle to bring the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) under control, fresh challenges are emerging in Balochistan.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) have opened a two-front battle against Pakistani security forces, intensifying pressure on the country's security establishment.

Intelligence inputs suggest that these groups are likely to step up attacks on development projects linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), raising fresh concerns over the security of Chinese investments in the region.

An Intelligence Bureau official said the security situation in Balochistan and KP remained grim, with both the TTP and Baloch separatist groups planning simultaneous strikes in the two regions.

The simultaneous attacks are aimed at stretching Pakistan's security apparatus across multiple fronts. Pakistani security agencies face several challenges ahead, including the prospect of a severe manpower shortage.

To make matters worse, these groups are also planning to target high-ranking officers in the Pakistan Army.

“This would result in the forces getting demoralised, which would further hurt the battle in KP and Balochistan,” the official said.

While attacks are ongoing in KP, the BLF has now launched“Operation Almas.' This operation is focusing heavily on hitting developmental projects that are linked to the CPEC.

The most recent attack was on the Frontier Works Organisation or FWO at the Gwadar Zero Point. The attack resulted in the death of seven Pakistani security personnel.

The top-ranking officials who have been killed in this operation include the Military Intelligence Captain, Sajjad, and Lieutenant Colonel Hassan Mujahid.

Another official said Pakistan was struggling to maintain a balance in its relations with China amid mounting pressure from Beijing over the CPEC project.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), BLF and the TTP have repeatedly warned against Chinese investment in the region. However, Pakistan has yet to meet these demands, leaving Chinese infrastructure projects in the region as prime targets for these militant groups.

Hitting projects in Gwadar will hurt Chinese investments further, as it is a key component of the CPEC. This project is aimed at linking western China to the Arabian Sea through Pakistan.

Another official said Pakistan is walking the tightrope with China. The pressure is bound to be stepped up by Beijing, and currently Pakistan has no concrete plan on how to contain these attacks that are taking place simultaneously on multiple fronts.

Rawalpindi would be very worried about the plan to specifically target high-ranking officials, the official said. Hitting big targets and targeting top-ranking officials could lead to desertions.

This is not something that Pakistan would want at a time when it is facing a severe manpower shortage.

The gravity of this situation was visible when the Pakistani army made an emergency recall of retired personnel who were told to report by October 30, an official said.