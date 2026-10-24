Gul Panag's Son Discovers The Joy Of Camping With A Tent Passed Through Generation

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Actress Gul Panag shared that her son, Nihal, is discovering the joy of camping using the same tent used by her father in 1975, as he backpacked through Europe.

'The Family Man' actress uploaded a couple of snippets from their family camping trip on Saturday.

Reflecting on the full circle moment, she wrote on her account, "Some things are worth holding on to. Some are worth taking out into the world. And some things are more precious than anything money can buy. Like uninterrupted time together as a family. My father bought this tent while backpacking through Europe in 1975. It cost him all of £5, weighed just five pounds (about 2.3 kg), and more than half a century later, it's still going strong. (sic)."

Gul Panag added her brother also used the same tent as he first started camping.

Her father later gifted the tent to Nihal on his birthday, and he has been loving it ever since.

"There's something rather wonderful about a tent that has travelled through three generations of a family. From my father's backpacking adventures in the seventies, to my brother and me discovering the joys of camping, to a little boy now making his own memories under the same canvas", she added.

She added that more than a tent, it is the love for nature that has been passed through generations.

Gul Panag also shared the tale of her father backpacking for 6 months in Europe, calling it the most epic journey undertaken by anyone she knows.

She penned, "He flew to Kabul, then hitchhiked and backpacked his way through the Middle East, including Tehran and Beirut, when these were among the places to be. He travelled through Iron Curtain Europe, across Western Europe, and eventually ended up in England."

"He was a young Army Captain then, and used his accumulated leave and furlough to make the trip. He spent everything he'd earned during his first foreign tenure in Bhutan, serving with IMTRAT, on that one extraordinary adventure", Gul Panag added.