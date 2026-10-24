Press Release: Fastercapital Adds Handle Pay To Equitypilot To Address Fragmented User Segmentation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital has accepted Handle Pay into EquityPilot, aiming to help the startup refine and scale a data-driven segmentation platform that classifies users by behavior rather... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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FasterCapital has accepted Handle Pay into EquityPilot, aiming to help the startup refine and scale a data-driven segmentation platform that classifies users by behavior rather than single-question labels. The program will focus on defining execution milestones and preparing Handle Pay to translate behavioral insights into actionable product and go-to-market priorities.

FasterCapital's EquityPilot will support Handle Pay's first 30–60 days with an emphasis on measurement frameworks, prioritized product experiments, and targeted messaging tests to validate behavioral segments and near-term user value propositions.

Why It Matters?

Many fintech and payments teams still rely on simple survey labels to segment users, missing overlapping behaviors and nuanced needs that drive product adoption. Handle Pay's approach responds to a growing market need: richer behavioral personas that enable more precise retention, pricing, and acquisition strategies for cross-border pay and dollar-savings products.

What the Startup Delivers?

Handle Pay is designed to score each user across multiple segment models using weighted behavioral signals. Instead of one-question labels, the platform evaluates profile fit, frequency of international money receipt, income sources, pain points, and concrete use cases. In a pilot scoring exercise of 344 users, Handle Pay surfaced that 70% of freelancers also act as stablecoin savers a key overlap traditional approaches missed.

Why Now?

Timing As cross-border work and crypto-enabled savings converge, companies in payments and wallets need to recognize intersecting personas (for example, freelancers who both earn internationally and hold stablecoins). Handle Pay seeks to help product and marketing teams act on those intersections now, improving relevance and reducing wasted acquisition spend.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

FasterCapital's support for Handle Pay through EquityPilot includes: – Hands-on execution guidance to translate scoring outputs into prioritized experiments – Mentorship on go-to-market messaging that targets behavioral overlaps – Connections to relevant ecosystem stakeholders for product feedback and pilot opportunities – Fundraising readiness guidance and pitch refinement

First 30–60 Days

Program Plan During the initial program phase, FasterCapital and Handle Pay will: – Validate the scoring framework on additional user cohorts and refine weights across dimensions – Run targeted messaging and product experiments with two priority segment intersections (e.g., Freelancer + Stablecoin Saver) – Build a measurement dashboard to track segment conversion and retention signals – Prepare investor-facing materials and a milestone-based roadmap for follow-on stages

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Handle Pay through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Next 90 Days

Upcoming Milestones Over the next three months, Handle Pay plans to expand scoring across larger cohorts, demonstrate how behavioral segments improve campaign lift, and iterate on product hooks that bundle international payments with dollar-denominated savings. FasterCapital will monitor progress against agreed execution milestones and advise on next-step validation opportunities.

About Handle Pay

Handle Pay, Founded by Mujtaba Raza builds a behavioral segmentation engine for cross-border pay and crypto-adjacent users. The platform scores individuals across multiple segment models and surfaces primary and secondary identities so product and marketing teams can target real-world behavior patterns rather than rely on single-question labels.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into execution through structured milestones, hands-on support, and guidance that improves fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, validate priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders.