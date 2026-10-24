Al Masaood And The German Emirati Institute Sign MOU To Build National Technical Capabilities

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, October 2026: Al Masaood Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the German Emirati Institute to participate in 'OFUQ 4.0' International Programme, a flagship Emiratisation programme overseen by Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun), to advance the next phase of Al Masaood Power Division's Mechatronics Apprenticeship Programme. The agreement was signed at the UAE–Germany Business Forum in Munich, attended by Al Masaood as part of the UAE delegation. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The MOU was among a highly select number of agreements signed at the high-level bilateral forum. Its selection represents meaningful recognition of a programme Al Masaood Power Division has developed and delivered consistently since 2022, as well as its relevance to the UAE's talent and industrial development priorities.

Under the partnership, selected Emirati engineering graduates will first complete the 10-week OFUQ 4.0 international development programme, comprising two weeks of preparation in the UAE followed by eight weeks of specialised training and industry exposure in Germany. This phase will provide participants with direct exposure to German engineering expertise, Industry 4.0 technologies and international best practices.

Upon successful completion of the OFUQ 4.0 programme, the graduates will progress into Al Masaood Power Division's established two-year apprenticeship pathway, where they will continue their technical development through structured workplace training and practical engineering experience. The partnership also establishes a structured platform for knowledge transfer and longer-term technical cooperation.

Irfan Tansel, Interim Managing Director, Al Masaood Group of Companies, said:“This partnership takes an established Al Masaood initiative into its next phase, combining local industry experience with German engineering expertise. Beyond supporting Emiratisation, it aligns with the UAE's national priorities by helping develop the advanced technical skills required for sensitive and mission-critical applications, contributing to the UAE's technical self-reliance and long-term resilience.”

Launched in 2022, the Mechatronics Apprenticeship Programme provides fresh Emirati engineering graduates with a structured route into the industrial sector. Participants progress from foundational technical learning to hands-on field experience, working with real systems and taking on greater responsibility as they develop. The curriculum covers power generation solutions, troubleshooting and practical technical work, supported by professional certification from Rolls-Royce Power Systems (mtu).

The programme combines technical learning, practical industry experience, mentorship and professional certification to prepare Emirati engineering graduates for highly specialised roles. Three batches have already completed the programme, creating a strong foundation for its next phase.

Bernhard Randerath, CEO of the German Emirati Institute, said:“Through OFUQ 4.0, we are building a sustainable bridge between Emirati talent and German engineering excellence. Our partnership with Al Masaood demonstrates how international knowledge transfer, hands-on technical training and long-term industry commitment can translate into real career opportunities for Emirati engineering graduates. By combining specialised training in Germany with practical experience and structured career pathways in the UAE, we are helping develop the advanced technical capabilities that will strengthen the UAE's industrial competitiveness and technological self-reliance for years to come.”

From his side, Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager, Al Masaood Power Division, said:“Technical capability is built through practical experience. Our apprentices work on real systems, learn how to troubleshoot them and develop the depth needed to keep complex equipment operational. The training in Germany adds another layer to that foundation by exposing the fourth batch to Industry 4.0 technologies and international engineering practices. The objective is clear: to develop qualified Emirati engineers who can manage and sustain specialised systems here in the UAE, while reducing reliance on external technical support.”

Through the MOU, Al Masaood, Tawazun and The German Emirati Institute will deepen cooperation in technical talent development and international knowledge exchange. The partnership supports a sustainable pipeline of Emirati engineering talent for critical industries and advances Al Masaood's long-standing contribution to the UAE's industrial development.

About Al Masaood

Established in 1970, Al Masaood Group was the first company to be registered in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and holds trade registration No. 1. The company is the authorised dealer of global brands such as Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, Bridgestone, mtu, Volvo Penta, Nidec Leroy Somer, Renault Trucks and UD Trucks. The Group also has its own suite of homegrown businesses and brands.

Supporting the UAE's strategy for sustainable growth and economic diversity, Al Masaood provides a wide range of industrial solutions for strategic sectors including oil and gas, utilities, marine, heavy equipment and machinery, logistics and modular construction. It also caters to retail sectors including automotive and accessories.

About Al Masaood Power Division

Al Masaood Power Division represents mtu, a Rolls-Royce Solution, in the UAE, Bahrain and Iraq; Volvo Penta in the UAE and Bahrain; and Leroy-Somer in the UAE. The Division provides aftersales services and develops customised, efficient solutions supported by specialist technical expertise.

About OFUQ 4.0

OFUQ 4.0 is a strategic talent development initiative by the German Emirati Institute (GEI), supported by Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement. The programme connects national priorities, industry expertise, and international knowledge transfer to build a highly skilled Emirati workforce ready to lead the industries of tomorrow.

Through strategic partnerships with leading companies, OFUQ 4.0 gives high-potential Emirati talent access to practical experience, international exposure, and professional development – directly within the operational environment of participating organisations. At the same time, partner companies strengthen their contribution to the UAE's long-term vision for economic growth, innovation, and industrial excellence.