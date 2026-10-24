Press Release: Grand Palm Resort Hotel Joins Equitypilot To Accelerate Hospitality Growth In Mukono

Summary: Tourism and domestic business travel in Uganda continue to rebound, with demand for quality lodging and event venues rising around Kampala's peri-urban corridors. Grand Palm Resort... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Mukono, Uganda & Dubai, UAE

Tourism and domestic business travel in Uganda continue to rebound, with demand for quality lodging and event venues rising around Kampala's peri-urban corridors. Grand Palm Resort Hotel's location in Kazi, Nam Ataba Town Council (Mukono District) positions it to serve weekend leisure travelers, corporate retreats, and nearby event markets seeking alternatives to central Kampala hotels.

What the Startup Delivers?

Grand Palm Resort Hotel is a resort hotel project developed for Mukono municipality that will offer accommodation, on-site dining, event and conference facilities, and curated local leisure experiences. The project focuses on meeting growing demand for well-appointed, locally managed hospitality options that combine convenience for Kampala-area visitors with attraction to regional tourists.

Why Now?

Shifts in travel patterns and increased regional mobility have created an opening for upscale, service-focused properties within a short drive of Kampala. Local event demand and domestic tourism provide near-term revenue channels while longer-term positioning can capture conference and corporate clients as the national hospitality market expands.

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

Through EquityPilot, FasterCapital will work with Grand Palm Resort Hotel on an execution-focused plan emphasizing operational readiness and fundraising preparation. Initial priorities include: – refining the go-to-market and revenue model for room nights, events, and F&B services; – strengthening investor pitch materials and financial milestones; – identifying early local partnerships for catering, events, and distribution channels; – operational checklists for pre-opening staffing, procurement, and guest experience standards.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Grand Palm Resort Hotel through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Founder background

The project is being advanced with advisory support from Packwell Business & Consulting Gurus Ltd, a Mukono-based consultancy with experience in local business planning and market analysis. The team comprises hospitality and operations practitioners focused on delivering a practical, revenue-driven opening.

Ecosystem relevance

Grand Palm Resort Hotel aims to plug into Kampala's hospitality supply chain serving domestic tourism operators, corporate event planners, and regional travel promoters while creating local jobs and supplier opportunities in Mukono District.

Next 90 Days

Over the next three months FasterCapital and the Grand Palm team will validate pricing tiers, finalize pre-opening operational playbooks, complete investor readiness materials, and run pilot bookings or events to test guest experience assumptions.

About Grand Palm Resort Hotel

Grand Palm Resort Hotel, Founded by Herbert Emmanuel Mwambu is a resort hotel development located at Kazi in Nam Ataba Town Council, Mukono District, Central Region (Kampala area), Uganda. The project focuses on lodging, dining, and event services for domestic and regional travelers, with advisory support from Packwell Business & Consulting Gurus Ltd.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.