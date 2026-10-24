Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Is Dakshi Set To Get Eliminated In Week 7? Latest Buzz Explained

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Week 7 elimination buzz is putting Dakshi in the spotlight. Is the contestant set to leave the house, or could the latest eviction rumours take an unexpected turn?

Swetha Naidu, Neethu Nataraj, Dakshi, and Shivakumar landed straight in the danger zone. Voting numbers placed Neethu Nataraj and Dakshi at the absolute bottom. However, Neethu Master saved herself by winning the recent tasks. She secured immunity from this week's elimination and next week's nomination. Friday voting trends reveal Dakshi received the lowest votes among the remaining nominated housemates. Reports strongly suggest she will leave the show this weekend.Voting results clearly indicate Dakshi is leaving the house in the seventh week. Bigg Boss fans are already confirming this news online, and related posts are going viral on social media. Dakshi entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant in the fifth week. Her elimination in just two weeks is surprising everyone. Wild card entries faced quick exits in the previous season as well, and the same pattern seems to be repeating now.Dakshi stepped into the house as a crazy contestant and a glamour doll. She completely failed to leave her mark on the game. She could not deliver engaging content or do anything uniquely entertaining. The latest voting trends show a clear rejection from the audience. We still need official confirmation regarding her exit. Host Nagarjuna will address the housemates as Bigg Boss Telugu 10 wraps up its seventh week. The house currently has 17 contestants, and viewers are waiting to see if the makers plan a single or double elimination.