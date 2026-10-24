Pezeshkian, Putin to Meet in Moscow as Iran War Talks Drag On
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to Moscow next week for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced Friday.
In a post on Instagram, Araghchi said the summit will build on discussions held during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Tehran earlier this week.
“Next week, these discussions and consultations will continue in Moscow with the participation of the presidents of both countries,” he said.
Araghchi said he hosted Lavrov for extensive talks on bilateral relations and major regional and international developments. The discussions centered on broadening political and economic cooperation, carrying out existing agreements and reinforcing the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and Russia, he added.
The two top diplomats also stressed the need to keep consulting each other in order to safeguard shared interests and advance regional peace and stability.
Tehran and Moscow signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in January 2025 during Pezeshkian’s visit to the Russian capital, setting out a framework for closer cooperation. The pact spans political, economic, security, defense, energy and transportation ties, reflecting both countries’ push to deepen their relationship.
The two capitals have also kept up regular diplomatic contact on regional developments, including Middle East tensions and negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.
The meeting comes as the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began in late February, remains unresolved despite a ceasefire and a memorandum of understanding aimed at finalizing a peace deal. Navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global energy shipping, is a major sticking point.
The US and Israel are reported to have drawn up plans for renewed strikes on Iran after the American midterm elections.
In a post on Instagram, Araghchi said the summit will build on discussions held during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Tehran earlier this week.
“Next week, these discussions and consultations will continue in Moscow with the participation of the presidents of both countries,” he said.
Araghchi said he hosted Lavrov for extensive talks on bilateral relations and major regional and international developments. The discussions centered on broadening political and economic cooperation, carrying out existing agreements and reinforcing the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and Russia, he added.
The two top diplomats also stressed the need to keep consulting each other in order to safeguard shared interests and advance regional peace and stability.
Tehran and Moscow signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in January 2025 during Pezeshkian’s visit to the Russian capital, setting out a framework for closer cooperation. The pact spans political, economic, security, defense, energy and transportation ties, reflecting both countries’ push to deepen their relationship.
The two capitals have also kept up regular diplomatic contact on regional developments, including Middle East tensions and negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.
The meeting comes as the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began in late February, remains unresolved despite a ceasefire and a memorandum of understanding aimed at finalizing a peace deal. Navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global energy shipping, is a major sticking point.
The US and Israel are reported to have drawn up plans for renewed strikes on Iran after the American midterm elections.
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