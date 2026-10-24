Yemen Forces Claim 620 Houthis Neutralized in 24-Hour Offensive
(MENAFN) Yemen’s government forces said Friday they neutralized roughly 620 Houthi members and destroyed or damaged about 190 military vehicles and weapons systems in the past 24 hours, in a sweeping offensive the group’s rivals say is reshaping the battlefield. The figures could not be independently verified.
Military spokesman Majed Abdullah al-Nuzayli said in a statement on X that troops carried out 1,392 targeting operations as part of the ongoing “Operation Dawn of Yemen.” The strikes were paired with ground raids, assaults, airstrikes and concentrated fire across several battlefronts, he said.
According to al-Nuzayli, the attacks hit Houthi troop concentrations, reinforcements, field commanders, fortifications, trenches, armored vehicles, troop carriers and heavy and medium weapons positions. He claimed the offensive disrupted the group’s command structure and supply lines and crippled its ability to shift reinforcements between fronts.
In the southwestern province of Taiz, government forces launched raids and counterattacks on Houthi positions and pushed forward along the Al-Aqroud front, he said. He added that troops blocked Houthi fighters from regrouping or recapturing lost ground, even as operations continued elsewhere.
Preliminary field assessments put Houthi losses at about 620 members, including field commanders, al-Nuzayli said. About 190 vehicles, armored personnel carriers, troop transports and heavy and medium weapons systems were destroyed or damaged, he added.
Al-Nuzayli said further Houthi reinforcements would not alter the course of the fighting, stressing that government forces were closely tracking the group’s movements and military capabilities.
He also reaffirmed the military’s commitment to international humanitarian law and to taking the necessary precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.
Military spokesman Majed Abdullah al-Nuzayli said in a statement on X that troops carried out 1,392 targeting operations as part of the ongoing “Operation Dawn of Yemen.” The strikes were paired with ground raids, assaults, airstrikes and concentrated fire across several battlefronts, he said.
According to al-Nuzayli, the attacks hit Houthi troop concentrations, reinforcements, field commanders, fortifications, trenches, armored vehicles, troop carriers and heavy and medium weapons positions. He claimed the offensive disrupted the group’s command structure and supply lines and crippled its ability to shift reinforcements between fronts.
In the southwestern province of Taiz, government forces launched raids and counterattacks on Houthi positions and pushed forward along the Al-Aqroud front, he said. He added that troops blocked Houthi fighters from regrouping or recapturing lost ground, even as operations continued elsewhere.
Preliminary field assessments put Houthi losses at about 620 members, including field commanders, al-Nuzayli said. About 190 vehicles, armored personnel carriers, troop transports and heavy and medium weapons systems were destroyed or damaged, he added.
Al-Nuzayli said further Houthi reinforcements would not alter the course of the fighting, stressing that government forces were closely tracking the group’s movements and military capabilities.
He also reaffirmed the military’s commitment to international humanitarian law and to taking the necessary precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.
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