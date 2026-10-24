Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Yemen Forces Claim 620 Houthis Neutralized in 24-Hour Offensive

Yemen Forces Claim 620 Houthis Neutralized in 24-Hour Offensive


Date: 2026-10-24 06:27:55

(MENAFN) Yemen’s government forces said Friday they neutralized roughly 620 Houthi members and destroyed or damaged about 190 military vehicles and weapons systems in the past 24 hours, in a sweeping offensive the group’s rivals say is reshaping the battlefield. The figures could not be independently verified.

Military spokesman Majed Abdullah al-Nuzayli said in a statement on X that troops carried out 1,392 targeting operations as part of the ongoing “Operation Dawn of Yemen.” The strikes were paired with ground raids, assaults, airstrikes and concentrated fire across several battlefronts, he said.

According to al-Nuzayli, the attacks hit Houthi troop concentrations, reinforcements, field commanders, fortifications, trenches, armored vehicles, troop carriers and heavy and medium weapons positions. He claimed the offensive disrupted the group’s command structure and supply lines and crippled its ability to shift reinforcements between fronts.

In the southwestern province of Taiz, government forces launched raids and counterattacks on Houthi positions and pushed forward along the Al-Aqroud front, he said. He added that troops blocked Houthi fighters from regrouping or recapturing lost ground, even as operations continued elsewhere.

Preliminary field assessments put Houthi losses at about 620 members, including field commanders, al-Nuzayli said. About 190 vehicles, armored personnel carriers, troop transports and heavy and medium weapons systems were destroyed or damaged, he added.

Al-Nuzayli said further Houthi reinforcements would not alter the course of the fighting, stressing that government forces were closely tracking the group’s movements and military capabilities.

He also reaffirmed the military’s commitment to international humanitarian law and to taking the necessary precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

MENAFN24102026000045017169ID1111859146


MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search