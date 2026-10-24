Trump Vows Cuba “Stopover” After Iran as Rubio Courts Cubans on X
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington would turn its attention to Cuba once it finishes dealing with Iran.
“We’ll take care of Cuba on our way back from Iran. We’ll do a little stopover,” Trump said at a rally in the state of Florida.
The president then sketched out a scenario in which US warships sail past Cuba on their return, with one vessel halting close to the island’s shore, before indicating that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be dispatched to seal a deal.
“Actually, what we’re going to do with Cuba is we’re going to come back from Iran, those beautiful ships will pass Cuba. We’ll have one of them stop about 50 yards off the coast. They’ll raise up their hands, and then we’re going to send Marco Rubio in to finish up the deal,” he said.
Rubio subsequently appealed to people in Cuba who want political change, urging them to seize the moment to take on corruption and referring to a partnership with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
“To those who seek to create positive change in Cuba - now is the time.
“The disappointment of failed promises, corruption, and the privileged lives of only a few; seize this opportunity to create the change you desire through a discrete partnership with the CIA,” Rubio said on X.
“We’ll take care of Cuba on our way back from Iran. We’ll do a little stopover,” Trump said at a rally in the state of Florida.
The president then sketched out a scenario in which US warships sail past Cuba on their return, with one vessel halting close to the island’s shore, before indicating that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be dispatched to seal a deal.
“Actually, what we’re going to do with Cuba is we’re going to come back from Iran, those beautiful ships will pass Cuba. We’ll have one of them stop about 50 yards off the coast. They’ll raise up their hands, and then we’re going to send Marco Rubio in to finish up the deal,” he said.
Rubio subsequently appealed to people in Cuba who want political change, urging them to seize the moment to take on corruption and referring to a partnership with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
“To those who seek to create positive change in Cuba - now is the time.
“The disappointment of failed promises, corruption, and the privileged lives of only a few; seize this opportunity to create the change you desire through a discrete partnership with the CIA,” Rubio said on X.
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