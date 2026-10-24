Trump Threatens “Another Little Epic Fury” If Iran Rejects Talks
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump warned on Friday that the US could launch another military operation against Iran if Tehran refuses to come to the negotiating table.
At a rally in Florida, Trump pointed back to Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury, asserting that the two campaigns had crippled Iran’s nuclear capabilities.
“We obliterated Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity with Operation Midnight Hammer,” Trump told supporters. “You remember that late at night, one of them, and then did the rest with Operation Epic Fury, which it was.”
He then floated the prospect of renewed force should Iran hold out against a negotiated settlement.
“We may do another little Epic Fury, or they’ll agree,” he said.
“If they’re smart, they’ll just say, ‘Let’s get down to business,’” Trump said, adding that he doubted Iran would take that approach.
The war, which erupted in late February, remains unresolved despite a ceasefire and a memorandum of understanding meant to finalize a peace deal.
The US and Israel are said to have drawn up plans for fresh strikes on Iran after the American midterm elections. Israel also holds parliamentary elections on Oct. 27.
At a rally in Florida, Trump pointed back to Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury, asserting that the two campaigns had crippled Iran’s nuclear capabilities.
“We obliterated Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity with Operation Midnight Hammer,” Trump told supporters. “You remember that late at night, one of them, and then did the rest with Operation Epic Fury, which it was.”
He then floated the prospect of renewed force should Iran hold out against a negotiated settlement.
“We may do another little Epic Fury, or they’ll agree,” he said.
“If they’re smart, they’ll just say, ‘Let’s get down to business,’” Trump said, adding that he doubted Iran would take that approach.
The war, which erupted in late February, remains unresolved despite a ceasefire and a memorandum of understanding meant to finalize a peace deal.
The US and Israel are said to have drawn up plans for fresh strikes on Iran after the American midterm elections. Israel also holds parliamentary elections on Oct. 27.
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