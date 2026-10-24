MENAFN - EIN Presswire) There are now 1,338 confirmed measles cases in Pennsylvania this year as the state's ongoing outbreak continues, according to the latest data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Of those, 255 individuals have been hospitalized. The agency said that more than 56,000 doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine were administered by healthcare providers across the state in September, and more than 39,000 have been administered so far this month. Providers typically administer 25,000 doses per month, the department said. Nationally, there have been 4,588 confirmed measles cases this year, according to the latest update from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention. The vaccination status of 96% of cases is unvaccinated or unknown.

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Pennsylvania measles outbreak climbs above 1,300 cases News Provided By American Hospital Association October 24, 2026, 10:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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