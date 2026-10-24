HHS, DOJ Announce Anti-Fraud Healthcare Self-Disclosure Pilot Program
Additionally, the HHS Office of Inspector General would not impose an exclusion or require a corporate integrity agreement as part of the resolution. Also, CMS would not revoke the provider's or supplier's enrollment and billing privileges, and neither CMS nor HHS OIG would impose civil monetary penalties.
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You just read:HHS, DOJ announce anti-fraud healthcare self-disclosure pilot program News Provided By American Hospital Association October 24, 2026, 10:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry
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