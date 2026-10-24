SUV Collides With Motorcycle On Punjab Highway Biker Abducted, Found Stabbed

MENAFN - IANS) Patiala, Oct 24 (IANS) A 27-year-old motorcyclist was allegedly hit by a speeding SUV, abducted by its occupants and subsequently stabbed to death, with his body later found dumped in a drain along the Patiala–Sangrur highway in Punjab, officials said on Saturday.

Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the law and launched a search for the accused.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon near a petrol pump close to Dakala village in Punjab's Patiala district, triggering a police investigation into the abduction and subsequent murder of the young man.

The victim has been identified as Nawab Khan, who was riding his motorcycle when an SUV travelling on the wrong side of the road allegedly struck him head-on.

Following the collision, the occupants of the vehicle reportedly overpowered Khan and forcibly took him away in the SUV.

Police have registered a case in connection with the abduction and murder. An FIR, numbered 225, was registered at Pasiyana police station on Friday under Sections 103(1), 140(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Shortly after the alleged abduction, a passerby recorded a disturbing video showing Khan hanging halfway out of one of the windows of the SUV as the vehicle sped away towards Sangrur. The footage has since drawn attention to the incident and forms part of the material being examined by the authorities.

Following the circulation of CCTV footage linked to the incident, police have intensified efforts to trace the suspects.

Investigators are examining the available footage and other evidence in an attempt to establish the sequence of events and identify those involved in the crime.

According to officials, Khan was allegedly murdered after being abducted, and his body was subsequently dumped in a drain near Kalajhar village, before the vehicle reached the Kala Jhar toll plaza on the Patiala–Sangrur highway.

Superintendent of Police (City) Mohit Aggarwal said police teams were conducting raids at several locations to track down the accused. He expressed hope that the ongoing investigation would yield significant leads and help the police make progress in identifying and apprehending those responsible.

Police said the search for the suspects, who were travelling in a black SUV, was continuing. Teams are carrying out raids at different locations.

The incident has left Khan's wife and his one-year-old daughter behind, adding to the tragedy faced by the bereaved family.

The brutal killing has also raised fresh questions about the law-and-order situation in the state.

Shiromani Akali Dal General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia launched a scathing attack on the state government following the incident.

Taking to X, Majithia said, "Let bodies pile up in Punjab, but the chair of Guru Dokhi Bhagwant Mann must not be shaken. The lives of Punjabis are at stake, with murders taking place every day. But where is the accountability of Guru Dokhi Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann? Take a break from serving your masters in Delhi and pay attention to Punjab's law and order situation as well!"