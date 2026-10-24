Punjab Police Launch Major War Against Drugs Campaign In Ludhiana

Punjab Police Intensify War Against Drugs in Ludhiana

Punjab police have registered 18 to 20 FIRs while rounding up 50 to 52 suspects so far as part of the state government's ongoing 'War Against Drugs' campaign, an official said on Saturday. The police carried out action at eight identified hotspots in Ludhiana. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rupinder Singh said that the operation is being conducted with the support of the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) and ADG Haryana Commissionerate.

"This is part of the Punjab government's ongoing campaign, 'War Against Drugs'. Under this initiative--with the support of the Punjab DGP and ADG Haryana Commissionerate--we have revisited these eight identified 'hotspots' where enforcement action is currently underway, resulting in the registration of 18 to 20 FIRs. So far, 50 to 52 suspects have been rounded up. We are now assessing the situation and determining the extent of the recoveries made," ACP Singh told reporters here.

Singh said police teams revisited the eight identified hotspots as part of the ongoing campaign and were continuing enforcement action in these areas. Police are currently assessing the situation and determining the extent of the recoveries made during the operation, he added.

Controversy and Political Allegations

Punjab government has been under fire following the deaths of anti-drug activists with the opposition questioning the law and order situation in the state. As this happened, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government of harassing the family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, alleging that his widow and father were being called for meetings with people allegedly linked to his murder.

In a post shared on X, Badal said Jhota had lost his life while fighting against drug peddlers in Punjab and alleged that the administration was failing to deliver justice to his family. "Bhai Parvinder Singh Jhota died fighting against drug peddlers in Punjab. Instead of respecting his sacrifice and delivering justice, the administration is now harassing the bereaved family. His widow and father are being called for meetings with the very same people who have been complicit in the murder of the anti-drug crusader!" the former Punjab Chief Minister said.

The action comes amid demands for justice following the killing of Jhota, who was shot dead inside a chemist shop in Punjab's Mansa district on October 13 while livestreaming on Facebook. Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the murder case, naming Kumar and other unidentified persons as accused.

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