UN Chief Antonio Guterres Calls For End To Widening Global Conflicts

UN Secretary-General Urges Global Peace

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an end to the widening of conflicts, protection of civilians and greater space for diplomacy, saying wars are deepening global inequalities and intensifying economic pressures, as he arrived in Egypt on Saturday. In a post on X, Guterres said, "I just arrived in Egypt. Amid intensifying conflicts, I carry a message with me: We need to stop the widening of war, protect civilians & create the political space for diplomacy & peace."

I just arrived in Egypt. Amid intensifying conflicts, I carry a message with me: We need to stop the widening of war, protect civilians & create the political space for diplomacy & peace. We must tackle the inequalities that divide societies – & stop the conflicts that are multiplying human suffering & pushing an already unequal world further apart. - António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 24, 2026 "We must tackle the inequalities that divide societies – & stop the conflicts that are multiplying human suffering & pushing an already unequal world further apart," he added.

The Global Impact of Conflict

Guterres' visit comes amid continuing conflicts in the West Asia, Ukraine and Sudan, with the UN chief warning that the consequences of wars are extending beyond battle zones through energy markets, shipping routes, supply chains and financial systems. In a media stakeout on October 22, Guterres described the interconnected effects of global conflicts as an“El Nino of war”, saying that“conflict is feeding conflict, and the consequences are traveling farther and faster.”

He stressed that alleged "attacks" directed against civilians and civilian infrastructure were prohibited under international law and said that“they must stop”.“The distance from the Strait of Hormuz to a family home or village market is shorter than what we think,” Guterres said, warning that disruptions were affecting global energy and food security and worsening the cost-of-living pressures faced by vulnerable communities.

He also highlighted the growing economic inequalities exacerbated by conflicts, noting that some countries could borrow more cheaply to protect their populations, while others had to choose between servicing debt and investing in healthcare, education and their future.“The answer cannot be an ever-widening circle of confrontation, including in the Middle East,” he said.

Regional Security and Humanitarian Needs

Yemen and Gaza Concerns

On Yemen, Guterres expressed concern over escalating hostilities around Taiz and elsewhere, as well as Houthi attacks against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia, which he emphasised as“totally unacceptable”. He called for restraint and said Yemen needed a political horizon, adding that his special envoy was engaging with all parties to preserve dialogue.

Turning to the occupied Palestinian territory, the UN chief said essential aid in Gaza remained severely restricted ahead of winter and raised concerns over difficulties in implementing the comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict endorsed by the UN Security Council. He also highlighted alleged continued "attacks" by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, saying that“the clear goal is to drive communities off their land”.

Guterres urged donors to step up funding, noting that the World Food Programme urgently required USD 450 million to feed people in Gaza and the West Bank over the next six months. He reiterated the need for a credible political path towards lasting peace, ending the occupation and realising a two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security.

Egypt's Diplomatic Role

Explaining the significance of his Egypt visit, Guterres said the country was vital to efforts to resolve the West Asia crisis, particularly in defending the rights of the Palestinian people.“Egypt is a country that is vital in any perspective of solution of the Middle East crisis, and in particular, in the defense of the rights of the Palestinian people,” he said during the October 22 media stakeout. He also noted Egypt's role as a mediator in the conflict between the United States and Iran, adding that discussions with Egyptian officials on neighbouring Sudan and Libya would be important.“I'm confident that this will be a very fruitful visit,” Guterres said.

The Situation in Sudan

On Sudan, he called on countries to stop supplying weapons to those responsible for killing civilians.“It's absolutely essential that, especially countries that are around Sudan, closer or further afield, stop supplying with weapons those that are killing civilians in an absolutely devastating way,” he said.

Guterres also emphasised that the impact of conflicts extended beyond the United Nations to ordinary people facing rising prices, higher interest rates and difficulties in meeting basic needs, particularly in developing countries and vulnerable communities. "The problem is for the people that is suffering dramatically everywhere," he said, adding that his concern was with people affected by conflicts and the economic pressures they generate. (ANI)

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