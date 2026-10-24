Himachal CM Sukhu Launches Health Department Sports And Cultural Club

CM Sukhu Launches Sports and Cultural Club

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday flagged off a walkathon from his official residence, Oak Over, to the Indira Gandhi State Sports Complex in Shimla to mark the launch of the Sports and Cultural Club of the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Officers and employees of the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare participated in the walkathon.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said, "The club aims to promote physical fitness, mental well-being, sportsmanship, cultural activities and a healthy lifestyle among the department's officers and employees". He expressed hope that the club would promote teamwork, discipline, mutual cooperation and camaraderie among employees through sports tournaments, athletic competitions, cultural programmes and recreational activities. The Chief Minister said, "The club would also help identify and nurture sporting and cultural talent, promote Himachal Pradesh's traditional culture, encourage healthy competition and strengthen unity and harmony among departmental personnel". He added that "these initiatives would help create a healthy, active and positive working environment while contributing to the welfare and overall development of officers and employees". Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Secretary Health Ashish Singhmar, Director Health Service Gopal Beri and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

State Government's Vision for Development

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said that the state government aims to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant and among the country's strongest and wealthiest states by 2032, while aspiring to make it the number one state in healthcare by 2030.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Sukhu said his government had pursued "Vyavastha Parivartan" (systemic change), focusing on healthcare, education, rural economy, social security and economic reforms, rather than merely seeking political power. He said the government had prioritised improvements in healthcare infrastructure, diagnostic facilities, medical staffing and technology, despite the state's financial challenges. "We did not come to power merely to remain in power. We came to bring about a change in the system. The work we have undertaken in several areas is helping Himachal Pradesh move towards a leading position in the country," Sukhu said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)