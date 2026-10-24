CBFC Holds 150Th Board Meeting At IIT Bombay With New Panel Members

CBFC Conducts Landmark 150th Meeting

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) led by Chairman Shashi Shekhar Vempati held their 150th board meeting on Friday. This was the first meeting of the newly reconstituted CBFC Board and saw an active interaction between the Board Members and Team CBFC from across all regional offices.

Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Roopali Ganguly were among the members who attended the 150th Board Meeting held at the Research Park of IIT Bombay on Tuesday. The meeting was the first of the newly appointed board and was chaired by CBFC Chairperson Shashi Shekhar Vempati. Several other members, including filmmaker Priyadarshan, actor Nishigandha Wad, producer Supriya Yarlagadda, poet Yatindra Mishra, filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda and theatre personality Waman Kendre, attended the meeting in person.

Technology Integration and Board Discussions

Taking to X, Chairman Shashi Shekhar Vempati shared a picture from the meeting and spoke about the board members' visit to IIT Bombay. He said the board member got a first-hand look at research being carried out in generative artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality and other immersive technologies.“CBFC Board Members got a first hand experience of cutting edge research in Generative AI, Virtual Reality and other immersive technologies being experimented and developed at IDC IIT Bombay and @BharatGen_Com,” he wrote. Thankful to @CBFC_Bharat Board Members for joining the 150th Board Meeting held earlier today. This was the first meeting of the newly reconstituted CBFC Board and saw an active interaction between the Board Members and Team CBFC from across all regional offices - Shashi Shekhar Vempati शशि शेखर वेम्पटि (@shashidigital) October 23, 2026

Participation and Board Composition

Actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manoj Joshi, along with filmmaker Abhishek Jain, also took part in the meeting through video conferencing. Former CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi joined the meeting virtually and shared his experiences with the newly appointed board members.

The Centre reconstituted the CBFC with an 18-member panel in September, after more than six years. The new board brings together people from different fields, including cinema, television, music, writing and theatre. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi and Roopali Ganguly, the board includes actors Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty, Pallavi Joshi and Prosenjit Chatterjee, filmmaker Priyadarshan, musician Ricky Kej, singer Hansraj Hans and other members from the film and arts industries. (ANI)

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